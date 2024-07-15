An animal shelter in northern Alberta discovered a mother cat and her kittens in a kennel dumped along the side of the road leading up to their facility last week.

The Second Chance Animal Rescue Society of Alberta (SCARS) posted to its Facebook account last Thursday that one of its staff at its Athabasca location discovered the feline family dumped along the road.

“Someone dumped this momma and seven little babies in a crate along the side of the road by our driveway,” adding that another mom and kittens were dumped the day prior as well.

Images shared by the society show the crate along the gravel road and the mother cat wide-eyed, staring at the camera, with her baby kittens huddled in a group beside her.

The post garnered plenty of outrage, with dozens of people commenting on the incident and hundreds reacting to the post.

“Please spread the word to everyone you know to spay & neuter their animals. Sincerely, a very exhausted team from SCARS,” the post added.