NewsPets & Animals

"My heart hurts": Cat and kittens in a kennel found dumped along Alberta road

Laine Mitchell
Laine Mitchell
|
Jul 15 2024, 4:20 pm
"My heart hurts": Cat and kittens in a kennel found dumped along Alberta road
Second Chance Animal Rescue Society - Alberta/Facebook

An animal shelter in northern Alberta discovered a mother cat and her kittens in a kennel dumped along the side of the road leading up to their facility last week.

The Second Chance Animal Rescue Society of Alberta (SCARS) posted to its Facebook account last Thursday that one of its staff at its Athabasca location discovered the feline family dumped along the road.

“Someone dumped this momma and seven little babies in a crate along the side of the road by our driveway,” adding that another mom and kittens were dumped the day prior as well.

Images shared by the society show the crate along the gravel road and the mother cat wide-eyed, staring at the camera, with her baby kittens huddled in a group beside her.

The post garnered plenty of outrage, with dozens of people commenting on the incident and hundreds reacting to the post.

kittens dumped Alberta

Second Chance Animal Rescue Society – Alberta/Facebook

kittens dumped Alberta

Second Chance Animal Rescue Society – Alberta/Facebook

Second Chance Animal Rescue Society – Alberta/Facebook

Second Chance Animal Rescue Society – Alberta/Facebook

Second Chance Animal Rescue Society – Alberta/Facebook

“Please spread the word to everyone you know to spay & neuter their animals. Sincerely, a very exhausted team from SCARS,” the post added.

GET MORE CALGARY NEWS
Want to stay in the loop with more Daily Hive content and News in your area? Check out all of our Newsletters here.
Buzz Connected Media Inc. #400 – 1008 Homer Street, Vancouver, B.C. V6B 2X1 [email protected] View Rules
Laine MitchellLaine Mitchell
+ News
+ Pets & Animals
ADVERTISEMENT

SUBSCRIBE TO THE HIVE

Get the latest news sent to your inbox and stay in the loop