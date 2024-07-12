Is it safe to swim in the North Saskatchewan River?

With summer weather pushing more and more Edmontonians to look for ways to cool off outdoors, a debate on the safety of the North Saskatchewan River has been reignited.

A staple of Edmonton’s landscape, the river winds through the heart of the city. It’s the source of our drinking water and is used year-round for activities such as canoeing, kayaking, floating, fishing, goldpanning and more.

But with a recent heatwave and the ever-growing popularity of spots such as Accidental Beach, Edmontonians are once again debating everything from the quality of the water to whether or not the stream is safe for swimming.

The City of Edmonton and Epcor have some handy advice and have dispelled some of those long-standing myths.

According to Epcor, the North Saskatchewan River in Edmonton is typically below applicable water quality guidelines for bacteria such as E. coli, algal toxins, and clarity.

“Most of the water in the North Saskatchewan River comes from snowpack in the headwaters, and because this landscape remains largely forested and pristine, water quality remains high on its way to Edmonton,” Epcor writes.