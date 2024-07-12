Is it safe to swim in the North Saskatchewan River?

With summer weather pushing more and more Edmontonians to look for ways to cool off outdoors, a debate on the safety of the North Saskatchewan River has been reignited.
A staple of Edmonton’s landscape, the river winds through the heart of the city. It’s the source of our drinking water and is used year-round for activities such as canoeing, kayaking, floating, fishing, goldpanning and more.
But with a recent heatwave and the ever-growing popularity of spots such as Accidental Beach, Edmontonians are once again debating everything from the quality of the water to whether or not the stream is safe for swimming.
The City of Edmonton and Epcor have some handy advice and have dispelled some of those long-standing myths.
According to Epcor, the North Saskatchewan River in Edmonton is typically below applicable water quality guidelines for bacteria such as E. coli, algal toxins, and clarity.
“Most of the water in the North Saskatchewan River comes from snowpack in the headwaters, and because this landscape remains largely forested and pristine, water quality remains high on its way to Edmonton,” Epcor writes.
The exception, however, is during periods of high runoff, like during the spring melt or summer storms, when water quality can vary.
Many people also mistake the silty colour of the river for dirty; however, that’s not the case. As the river is naturally sediment-rich, increased runoff causes erosion and silt to lift off the river bed, giving the river its muddy appearance.
As water levels recede, often in late summer, the water becomes clear and shallow, making it great for recreation.
Epcor says that even though Edmonton has grown, water quality downstream of the city has improved significantly in the past 60 years through better sewage treatment at the Goldbar Wastewater treatment plant and improved regulation and management of other discharges into the river.
So, now we know that the water quality is pretty good, but is it safe for swimming?
The City of Edmonton strongly discourages swimming and diving in the river without a lifejacket or other personal flotation device. Despite appearing slow, the North Saskatchewan River can be unpredictable, with fast underwater currents, strong undertows and hazards like debris, floating trees, and muddy shorelines.
We’ll just stick to dipping our feet in where it’s safe.
So, there you have it! Next time you’re looking to spend a day at the beach, Voyageur Park in Devon, Emily Murphy Park, and West River’s Edge in Fort Saskatchewan have fantastic riverside day-use access and facilities where you can get your feet wet.