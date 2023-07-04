The City of Calgary is hiring for so many jobs and some pay over $150K

If your plans this summer included getting a new job, now is a good time to look as the City of Calgary is hiring for some high-paying gigs.

The careers page on the City of Calgary website lists various jobs it is hiring for, with positions available for anyone looking for full- or part-time work.

We scoured the careers and found some of the highest-paying ones, so if you are looking for a gig that’ll make your bank account balloon, here are a few to apply for.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by City of Calgary (@cityofcalgary)

Salary:$80,640 to $121,760

What: As a TCA Financial Systems Consultant you will provide consultative services in the review, development, and implementation of initiatives focused on the optimization of PeopleSoft Financial Modules functionality to meet business needs. This focus will also include providing recommendations to leadership on the use and integration of systems with corporate financial policies and business processes.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by City of Calgary (@cityofcalgary)

Annual Salary: $80,640 to $121,760

What: As a Human Performance Researcher, you will conduct and analyze science around human performance and human factors research to create new scientific knowledge and aid in the understanding and development of training for police recruits and officers to ultimately improve operational safety and performance.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by City of Calgary (@cityofcalgary)

Annual Salary: $88,706 to $133,937

What: As the Transit Technology Engineer, you will take an active role in developing key technology initiatives for Calgary Transit (CT). Supporting projects, system upgrades, and maintenance will require engaging interested parties, approaching vendors, ensuring alignment with existing projects, and partnering with technical resources.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by City of Calgary (@cityofcalgary)

Annual Salary:$91,425 to $140,027

What: In this role, you will provide strategic and operational leadership to a team that supports recreation and sport-oriented community and civic partners in collectively enhancing the social well-being of Calgarians. You will ensure public accountability for The City’s investments in community and civic partners and be responsible stewardship of City-owned assets. You will also be responsible for governance oversight and partnership management with these community organizations.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by City of Calgary (@cityofcalgary)

Annual Salary: $100,567 to $154,029

What: As the Team Lead you will provide leadership, operational strategy, and engineering oversight and act as the subject matter expert to the Drinking Water Distribution (DWD) repair and maintenance and capital project delivery work teams. Stargaze and implement operational changes for efficiency and effectiveness. Review and/or sign off on engineering drawings as required for the repair and maintenance of the water distribution system.