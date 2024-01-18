It seems like it’s become something people should expect by now; as the months go by, rent prices in Calgary are almost guaranteed to increase.

In a recent report by rental platform Zumper, data shows that the price of one-bedroom units in Calgary is up 18.7% since this time last year.

The rate rise means that, among the cities surveyed, Calgary is the 10th most expensive market nationally.

Prices of one- and two-bedroom units in that city are settling at medians of $1,840 and $2,120, respectively.

In comparison, the report says, rates are continuing to decelerate across Canada, with one and two-bedroom rents up 9.4% and 8.8%, respectively, which is down from about 11% last month.

Zumper’s report and data are in line with an Alberta-wide trend predicted by another rental platform.

In a report of their own, rentals.ca and Urbanation said Calgary is expected to follow a provincial direction in 2024 that will see costs continue to increase as they did in previous years.

“Relatively affordable markets, such as those in Alberta, should continue to experience above-average rent increases,” reads the Urbanation report.

Experts have attributed the increase in rent prices — and rising costs of homes in general — to inter-provincial migration from other Canadian provinces like BC and Ontario.

Calgary and Alberta as a whole have seen record-high movement over recent months due to relatively more affordable housing costs when compared to other cities like Vancouver and Toronto.

The constant rise in rent has also caused a divide in the provincial legislature.

Alberta NDP MLA Janis Irwin, the Opposition’s Housing Critic, introduced a bill toward the end of last year that intends to introduce a temporary, emergency rental cap at 2% for two years and then be tied to inflation for two more years.

She reiterated her commitment to the bill and rent control in a press conference on Wednesday, where she said her office regularly receives emails from Albertans facing rental increases of 20%, 30% and sometimes 50%.

“This is forcing families to stretch their household budgets to the breaking point,” Irwin said.

“Or [to] make incredibly hard choices between necessities.”

Alberta’s government has, however, refuted the idea. They previously said that rent control does not work and will not implement a cap.