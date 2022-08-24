6 best natural swimming spots in Alberta to take a dip at this summer

It has been an extremely hot summer, but luckily we have a lot of great spots in Alberta to go swimming to help cool off.
- You might also like:
- Banff named one of the best ski and outdoor adventure destinations in the world
- Here are the 10 best swimming spots in Alberta ranked
- 9 breathtaking waterfalls to check out in Alberta (PHOTOS)
If you want to take your lake game to another level there are a lot of places in the province to try paddle boarding.
But if all you want is a dip, these are the best spots to try.
Pigeon Lake
View this post on Instagram
A sandy beach with swimming areas marked off plus some refreshments on site! You may even see some actual pigeons.
- Where is it: West of Wetaskiwin, 100 km south of Edmonton
- Distance from Calgary: 250 km
- Distance from Edmonton: 108 km
Sylvan Lake
View this post on Instagram
This is one of Alberta’s go-to lakes for swimming during the summer and it is easy to see why. The lakes are much warmer than the ones out in the Rockies, just make sure you get there early. This place fills up quickly.
- Where is it: Sylvan Lake
- Distance from Calgary: 159 km
- Distance from Edmonton: 162 km
Quarry Lake
View this post on Instagram
This is a great spot on a hot day as the water temperature is slightly less frozen in comparison to its neighbouring glacial-fed lakes, which are painfully cold.
- Where is it: Canmore
- Distance from Calgary: 104 km
- Distance from Edmonton: 391 km
Chestermere Lake
View this post on Instagram
This gem is just a 20-minute drive from Calgary, so it’s perfect for those late afternoons when you need to cool off.
- Where is it: Chestermere
- Distance from Calgary: 22 km
- Distance from Edmonton: 306 km
Horseshoe Lake
View this post on Instagram
The cold waters make this one of the best spots in Alberta to go swimming and cool off.
Also if cliff jumping is your thing this is one of the best spots in the province.
- Where is it: Jasper
- Distance from Calgary: 545 km
- Distance from Edmonton: 392 km
Castle Falls
View this post on Instagram
Right by the border with BC, this gem has something for everyone as it is a great fishing spot along with the beautiful scenery to walk around and see.
If you aren’t quite the active type, no worries. The falls are lined with smooth, layered rocks that make for perfect lounging material.
- Where is it: Just east of Pincher Creek
- Distance from Calgary: 246 km
- Distance from Edmonton: 528 km