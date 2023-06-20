Abyssinia Restaurant was recently closed after an executive officer from Alberta Health Services (AHS) inspected the establishment.

The inspector found several violations at Abyssinia Restaurant, located at 910 12th Avenue SW in Calgary, that could be harmful or dangerous to public health.

“There was evidence of a significant cockroach infestation in the kitchen,” reads the written order from the AHS.

The order was dated June 15 and a verbal order was given on June 13.

There were other instances of unhealthy conditions found by the inspector, including “numerous live cockroaches in all stages of life observed on the east interior wall of the facility,” as well as on the single pest monitoring glue board found in the kitchen.

The report also stated that “the operator obstructed the Alberta Health Services executive officer from taking photographs of violations during the inspection.”

In order to reopen, AHS says the restaurant must eliminate the cockroaches from the facility and also "provide documentation from the pest control operator clearly outlining the planned course of treatments and all additional recommendations to eliminate the infestation." Management must also "ensure that pest monitoring/control reports for the facility are available for review upon request by a public health inspector/executive officer of Alberta Health Services. Provide pest monitoring reports for the facility dating back to January 30, 2023."

Dished has reached out to the owners of Abyssinia Restaurant for a comment.

Abyssinia Restaurant

Address: 910 12th Avenue SW