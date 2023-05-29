Joyce on 4th and a Subway location were recently closed after an executive officer from Alberta Health Services (AHS) inspected the establishments.

The inspector found several violations at Joyce on 4th, located at 150 – 506 24th Avenue SW in Calgary, that could be harmful or dangerous to public health.

“Sewage water from backed-up floor drains and a toilet were present on floors in the kitchen, bar, dining room, and main floor washroom,” reads the written order from the AHS to Joyce on 4th.

The order to Joyce was dated May 26 and a verbal order was given on May 25.

There were other instances of unhealthy conditions found by the inspector.

“Sewage water was leaking from the ceiling located near the lower-level washrooms. Three customers were present in the dining room and consuming beverages.”

Subway received a similar report.

“There was water from a sewage backup present on floors in both the front service area and the back food preparation/dishwashing area. Customers’ food was actively being prepared.”

In order to reopen, Subway must take steps similar to that laid out to Joyce.

Both facilities must remain closed until repairs are completed.

Dished has reached out to both establishments for statements.