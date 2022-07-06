Calling all Deville Coffee lovers!

Quickly becoming one of the most popular coffee spots in the province, Deville has opened another YYC location today.

This new outpost is located in the Willow Park community in southeast Calgary.

To celebrate this grand opening, the cafe will sell all coffee and tea by donation, with a minimum of $2.

Proceeds will be going to the Impact Society, a non-profit organization focusing on providing educational programs to increase youth resilience and well-being.

Starting in Calgary back in 2008, Deville has grown extremely quickly.

There are currently 11 locations in Calgary, with this new spot 12th. There is also one in Kelowna, one in Edmonton, and four more set to open in Vancouver. Another location is set to open sometime soon at the Calgary International Airport.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by DEVILLE COFFEE (@devillecoffee)

The dedicated following for this local coffee shop is for a good reason.

Fresh and creative sandwiches are served out of Deville Coffee, and it also gets its baked goods and treats delivered to its locations from some of the best bakeries in Calgary.

The coffee is known for being high-quality, using only direct trade coffee beans. The ingredients for making the espresso-style drinks at Deville are typically organic and made in-house.

With so many locations and even more opening soon, it’s clear coffee lovers are big fans of the coffee, atmosphere, and food here.

Check out this new spot for a coffee, which opened just in time for the Calgary Stampede.

Deville Coffee – Willow Park

Address: #292, 10816 Macleod Trail SE, Calgary

Instagram