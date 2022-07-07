Honkey Tonk is such a perfect name for a Calgary Stampede bar.

That’s why the timing of this new spot is so fantastic. This country saloon-style bar just opened on 10th Avenue, an ideal location.

Calgary is in full Stampede season right now and this will be one of the best places to line-dance the night away. You’re going to want to add this to your Stampede bucket list.

It’s unclear if this is a Stampede pop-up or not because it came out of nowhere, but hopefully, it’s here to stay.

There will be not only a dedicated dance floor for two-stepping but also live music to do it to. Country themed-cocktails, local craft beer, and aged whiskeys make this bar – designed with wood decor – feel like a saloon straight out of the Old West.

This new concept comes from the same team behind other popular YYC bars, like Scuba Jays and College Bar. Those bars pride themselves on offering an unforgettable time at an affordable price, and with Stampede specials all event long, this new joint is no different.

Grab your dancing partners, boots, and cowboy hat and make your way to this new no-frills country dancing bar.

Yee-haw!

Honkey Tonk

Address: 219 10th Avenue SW, Calgary

Instagram