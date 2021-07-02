8 homes under $300K for sale near Calgary's rivers

Calgary is home to two major rivers, offering a number of opportunities for recreational activities and great views.

The city’s waterways are close to parks, walking and biking pathways, restaurants, and other urban amenities. The Bow and Elbow Rivers also boast ideal spots for swimming, rafting, and kayaking to cool off in Calgary during the summer months.

And you don’t need to compromise your standards to purchase an affordable home near the water either. Many of these properties have stainless-steel appliances, huge windows offering tons of natural light, granite countertops, and fresh paint.

Here are eight homes for sale near Calgary’s rivers.

1 bedroom

1 bathroom

476 sq ft

This condo is located on a tree-lined street in Sunnyside, close to downtown Calgary. The quiet concrete building is just over a five minute walk from the Bow River, and the property features an upgraded kitchen, a deep soaker tub, and neutral flooring throughout.

The unit has been freshly painted, and the seller will pay the new homeowner’s condo fees for the first six months.

2 bedrooms

2 full bathrooms and two half bathrooms

1,086 sq ft

This well-maintained Bowness townhome is within close proximity to everything the community has to offer, and is only a five-minute walk from the Bow River. The property’s top floor has two bedrooms, including the master with an ensuite, and the main floor living area walks out to the front patio and is home to a large kitchen. A fully finished basement boasts a rec area, full bathroom, and laundry.

1 bedroom

1 bathroom

529 sq ft

The condo is located inside The Dune’s building in Sunnyside, less than a five-minute walk away from the Bow River. The property features tons of natural light coming in through large windows, an open-concept floor plan, soaker tub, and an updated kitchen with quartz countertops.

1 bedroom

1 bathroom

491 sq ft

This East Village property has been freshly painted, with maple cabinetry, laminate flooring, and in-floor heating. The unit also offers granite countertops, in-suite laundry, and a heated underground parking stall. 333 Riverfront Avenue SE is close to a grocery store, public transit, and other amenities – plus, it’s located right across from the river.

2 bedrooms

1 bathroom

1,058 sq ft

Stunning views are up for grabs at this two bedroom-plus-den property in Calgary’s downtown core. The apartment offers views of the Bow River and is close to Prince’s Island Park, Eau Claire Market, and public transit.

Large windows provide plenty of natural light along with great landscapes, and the kitchen features a brand new stove. The living room flows into the dining room, making for a perfect entertaining space, and brand new flooring, window blinds, and paint make this home move-in ready.

1 bedroom

1 bathroom

639 sq ft

The SoBow is a Silver Award winning “Green Built” condo project, with concrete construction making for a quiet living space. The unit is located near historic Inglewood and in close proximity to Pearce Estate Park and the Bow River pathways.

The condo boasts a spacious walk-out patio, nine-foot ceilings, tall windows, wide plank hardwood floors, and upgraded appliances and a Bertazzoni Italian gas range in the kitchen.

3 bedrooms

2 bathrooms

1,215 sq ft

This Bowness home offers easy access to Bowness and Bowmont Parks, and restaurants and shopping are nearby too. The 301 – 6223 31st Avenue NW property is located in the end unit of a very quiet complex, with extra windows bringing tons of natural light. The well-kept condo has been updated with fresh paint and new carpets and light fixtures. The private, fenced backyard backs onto an open green space and playground.

1 bedroom

1 bathroom

710 sq ft

This modern one-bedroom-plus-den condo in Riverfront Pointe offers modern style with a brick feature wall and a barn door to the bedroom. The unit also boasts new laminate floors, granite counters, stainless steel appliances and in-suite laundry. The home has tons of natural light and is just steps away from the river and pathway system, and the building has underground parking and a gym.