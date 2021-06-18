Real EstateCalgary HomesUrbanized

6 Calgary homes offering spectacular mountain views for under $300K

Elle McLean
Jun 18 2021, 4:18 pm
161 Rocky Ridge Court NW (Bev Marsh/CIR Realty)

As Calgarians, we’re lucky to have the Rocky Mountains right in our backyard.

But sometimes, you just don’t want to drive an hour away to enjoy them. Luckily, there are plenty of homes in Calgary that offer stunning mountain views without having to leave the city.

In addition to being able to peep the mountains on the daily, many of these properties also feature hardwood flooring, high ceilings, large master suites, and open floor plans.

Check out Zoocasa’s round up of six Calgary homes with views of the Rockies.

$275,000: 161 Rocky Ridge Court NW

Calgary homes

161 Rocky Ridge Court NW (Bev Marsh/CIR Realty)

161 Rocky Ridge Court NW (Bev Marsh/CIR Realty)

161 Rocky Ridge Court NW (Bev Marsh/CIR Realty)

Listing details: 

  • Three bedrooms
  • Two bathrooms
  • 1,240 sq ft

Located on a quiet cul-de-sac, this Rocky Ridge townhouse boasts an open floor plan with high ceilings in the living room and an attached garage. Homeowners will have access to all of the community’s amenities, including tennis and basketball courts and a children’s splash pool, and the property is conveniently located close to a YMCA, shopping, and public transit.

$299,900: 17 Silvergrove Close NW

Calgary homes

17 Silvergrove Close NW (Brian Skinner/RE/MAX Real Estate – Mountain View)

17 Silvergrove Close NW (Brian Skinner/RE/MAX Real Estate – Mountain View)

17 Silvergrove Close NW (Brian Skinner/RE/MAX Real Estate – Mountain View)

Listing details: 

  • Three bedrooms
  • Two-and-a-half bathrooms
  • 1,365 sq ft

This well maintained townhouse in Silver Springs has a tiled entrance, large kitchen with a full appliance package, and a gas fireplace. The home also features a master bedroom with a walk-in closet and four-piece ensuite bathroom, an attached garage, basement with lots of room for storage, and easy access to nearby amenities.

$225,000: 318 – 30 Royal Oak Plaza NW

Calgary homes

318 – 30 Royal Oak Plaza NW (Laura McIntosh/REAL ESTATE PROFESSIONALS INC.)

318 – 30 Royal Oak Plaza NW (Laura McIntosh/REAL ESTATE PROFESSIONALS INC.)

318 – 30 Royal Oak Plaza NW (Laura McIntosh/REAL ESTATE PROFESSIONALS INC.)

Listing details: 

  • Two bedrooms
  • Two bathrooms
  • 982 sq ft

This Royal Oak condo offers nine-foot ceilings, an open concept kitchen, dining, and living area, and an outdoor balcony, with tons of shopping and dining options right across the street. A walk-through closet and four-piece ensuite make the large master bedroom that much more inviting, and the building has underground parking, bicycle storage, a pool table, and a fitness area.

$299,900: 28 Scenic Gardens NW

Calgary homes

28 Scenic Gardens NW (Murad Shivji/RE/MAX Real Estate – Central)

28 Scenic Gardens NW (Murad Shivji/RE/MAX Real Estate – Central)

28 Scenic Gardens NW (Murad Shivji/RE/MAX Real Estate – Central)

Listing details: 

  • Two bedrooms
  • Two-and-a-half bathrooms
  • 1,313 sq ft

House hunters will find this Scenic Acres townhome delightful, with two master bedrooms that each have their own ensuite bathroom, and a loft that can be used as a home office. The dining room features hardwood floors, and a massive living room offers tons of light and a gas fireplace.

$244,800: 236 – 30 Royal Oak Plaza NW

Calgary homes

236 – 30 Royal Oak Plaza NW (Julie Vesuwalla/PILLAR 9 – IDX/Century 21 Bamber Realty Ltd.)

236 – 30 Royal Oak Plaza NW (Julie Vesuwalla/PILLAR 9 – IDX/Century 21 Bamber Realty Ltd.)

236 – 30 Royal Oak Plaza NW (Julie Vesuwalla/PILLAR 9 – IDX/Century 21 Bamber Realty Ltd.)

Listing details: 

  • Two bedrooms
  • Two bathrooms
  • 806 sq ft

This move-in ready unit in Royal Oak has nine-foot ceilings, ceramic tile flooring and backsplash in the kitchen, maple cabinetry, a large, private balcony, and a walk-through closet and four-piece ensuite in the master retreat. The property offers access to the building’s heated underground parking, fitness centre, and sundeck, and is within walking distance to a number of major amenities.

$249,999: 204 – 145 Point Drive NW

Calgary homes

204 – 145 Point Drive NW (Mary Ann Turrie and Doug Wickman/Engel & Völkers Calgary)

204 – 145 Point Drive NW (Mary Ann Turrie and Doug Wickman/Engel & Völkers Calgary)

204 – 145 Point Drive NW (Mary Ann Turrie and Doug Wickman/Engel & Völkers Calgary)

Listing details: 

  • Two bedrooms + den
  • Two bathrooms
  • 1,037 sq ft

This Point McKay condo is located in concrete-built Riverside Towers, right along the Bow River. The unit boasts rich hardwood flooring, a bright kitchen, picture windows, and French glass doors. Included in the condo fees are a heated, indoor parking stall, additional storage space, and most utilities.

