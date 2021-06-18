6 Calgary homes offering spectacular mountain views for under $300K

As Calgarians, we’re lucky to have the Rocky Mountains right in our backyard.

But sometimes, you just don’t want to drive an hour away to enjoy them. Luckily, there are plenty of homes in Calgary that offer stunning mountain views without having to leave the city.

In addition to being able to peep the mountains on the daily, many of these properties also feature hardwood flooring, high ceilings, large master suites, and open floor plans.

Check out Zoocasa’s round up of six Calgary homes with views of the Rockies.

Listing details:

Three bedrooms

Two bathrooms

1,240 sq ft

Located on a quiet cul-de-sac, this Rocky Ridge townhouse boasts an open floor plan with high ceilings in the living room and an attached garage. Homeowners will have access to all of the community’s amenities, including tennis and basketball courts and a children’s splash pool, and the property is conveniently located close to a YMCA, shopping, and public transit.

Listing details:

Three bedrooms

Two-and-a-half bathrooms

1,365 sq ft

This well maintained townhouse in Silver Springs has a tiled entrance, large kitchen with a full appliance package, and a gas fireplace. The home also features a master bedroom with a walk-in closet and four-piece ensuite bathroom, an attached garage, basement with lots of room for storage, and easy access to nearby amenities.

Listing details:

Two bedrooms

Two bathrooms

982 sq ft

This Royal Oak condo offers nine-foot ceilings, an open concept kitchen, dining, and living area, and an outdoor balcony, with tons of shopping and dining options right across the street. A walk-through closet and four-piece ensuite make the large master bedroom that much more inviting, and the building has underground parking, bicycle storage, a pool table, and a fitness area.

Listing details:

Two bedrooms

Two-and-a-half bathrooms

1,313 sq ft

House hunters will find this Scenic Acres townhome delightful, with two master bedrooms that each have their own ensuite bathroom, and a loft that can be used as a home office. The dining room features hardwood floors, and a massive living room offers tons of light and a gas fireplace.

Listing details:

Two bedrooms

Two bathrooms

806 sq ft

This move-in ready unit in Royal Oak has nine-foot ceilings, ceramic tile flooring and backsplash in the kitchen, maple cabinetry, a large, private balcony, and a walk-through closet and four-piece ensuite in the master retreat. The property offers access to the building’s heated underground parking, fitness centre, and sundeck, and is within walking distance to a number of major amenities.

Listing details:

Two bedrooms + den

Two bathrooms

1,037 sq ft

This Point McKay condo is located in concrete-built Riverside Towers, right along the Bow River. The unit boasts rich hardwood flooring, a bright kitchen, picture windows, and French glass doors. Included in the condo fees are a heated, indoor parking stall, additional storage space, and most utilities.