Free rent and other juicy incentives being offered at these Calgary properties

Calgary is the fourth most expensive Canadian city to live in.

While not as expensive as places like Vancouver, or Toronto, who couldn’t use a few freebies when it comes to renting a new home?

With the economy in recovery, and as COVID restrictions begin to ease up, demand for rental spaces is going to increase.

Landlords are especially hoping to entice people into smaller one-bedroom apartments, and condos in the downtown core, as people still working from home might be looking for more space.

Without further ado here are the units offering big deals, according to rentals.ca and rentfaster.ca:

Save up to two months on rent. Students receive a $300 move-in bonus. Special rates for TELUS Optik TV and Internet.

Receive a $1000 move-in bonus, plus no pet fee. Free early move in after the 15th, and 15% off TELUS services.

Up to 1.5 months rent free with no security deposit, and no move-in fee.

One month free on select suites. $400 security deposit, only $250 for seniors and students.

One month free rent. Seniors get a second month free plus a reduced damage deposit. 12 months free cable and internet.

$120/month off select bachelor and one-bedroom suites. $150/month off select two-bedroom suites, or $50/month off select three-bedroom suites. On top of this, the first and 12th month free on a 12-month lease.

Save up to $5,000 off rent.

Receive half off rent.