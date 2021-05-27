Here's everything announced about this year's Calgary Stampede so far

The Calgary Stampede is back on this year after its pandemic-related 2020 hiatus; however, the event will look a little different than we’re used to.

During a Wednesday morning press conference, Alberta Premier Jason Kenney confirmed that the July event would be allowed to happen.

Alberta government officials presented the “Open for Summer” plan to ease restrictions across the province in a 3-stage model on Wednesday. Under the hospitalization and vaccination benchmark framework, Alberta could be in Stage 3 of this plan by early-July – just in time for the Calgary Stampede.

“I fully anticipate we’ll have as much Stampede as the community can put on,” says Kenney, adding that he told his staff to “think about doing a premier’s pancake breakfast.”

Premier Kenney noted that Calgary might not be seeing the usual Stampede Parade. “I think Mayor Nenshi told me that there won’t be a permit for the Calgary Stampede Parade, that maybe instead, Stampede will have a scaled-down parade on the Stampede grounds,” Kenney said.

There has been much speculation around what the 2021 edition of the Calgary Stampede may look like, and organizers released a few preliminary details about what to expect this year on Thursday morning.

The Calgary Stampede is working on plans for the experiences Calgarians have come to expect, including the Stampede Rodeo, the midway, Elbow River Camp, and live music at Nashville North and The Big Four Roadhouse.

Organizers are also deciding upon details for the BMO Market, Western Showcase, agriculture showcases and competitions, and more.

At present time, the biggest change that has been announced is for the Evening Show.

Typically, the Evening Show kicks off with chuckwagon races before presenting a performance of song and dance featuring The Young Canadians. The night culminates in a spectacular fireworks show.

The Stampede says that, due to pandemic-related impacts on the 2020 and 2021 chuckwagon racing season across western Canada, they will not be able to present the classic Rangeland Derby as part of this year’s Evening Show.

Additionally, the 2021 Evening Show was supposed to feature Paul Brandt; however, his performance will not be able to take place as planned.

Organizers say that they will be presenting a reimagined Evening Show this year, with high-energy western events, competitive rodeo, live music, The Young Canadians, and one of the largest fireworks displays in Canada.

It sounds as though the daily rodeo will be taking place as usual. “We plan to make new Stampede memories with the community each night, and each afternoon with the continued tradition of the Stampede Rodeo, the world’s largest outdoor rodeo!” says the Calgary Stampede.

With plans currently underway, the Stampede continues to work with Alberta Health Services to ensure attendees and employees are safe throughout the 10-day event.

“The safety of our community is first and foremost as we continue to plan for the 2021 Calgary Stampede,” reads the press release. “Specific experiences, activities and operations will continue to flex and adapt based on the evolving situation and the guidance provided directly by Alberta Health.”

“Together, with our community, let’s make it The Greatest and Safest Outdoor Show on Earth.”

The 2021 Calgary Stampede runs from July 9 to 18, and tickets for the Stampede Rodeo and Evening Show are on sale now.