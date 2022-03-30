A Look Inside: $4.7M Britannia home with pickleball court and sauna (PHOTOS)

A property for sale in Calgary’s Britannia community boasts a wine room, outdoor kitchen, home gym, and more.

Listed for $4,695,000 by RE/MAX House of Real Estate, this five-bedroom, five-bathroom home is both luxurious and tranquil, with plenty of thoughtful touches and unique additions.

Situated on a quarter-acre lot, the home sits on a ridge backing onto a quiet city reserve, which means your privacy and stunning, unobstructed city views will forever be protected.

You’ll head into the home via an impressive covered entry that leads into the main floor, a highly functional space that offers plenty of natural light. Large walls in every room invite fine art, and the wood finishes are rich, solid, and contemporary.

This level hosts the living room, kitchen, dining room, and an office.

A glass-walled wine room and walk-in butler’s pantry round out the main floor and make the space perfect for entertaining.

On the upper level, the primary suite features a walk-in closet, a gas fireplace, and views of the city lights from the bathtub, creating a peaceful retreat.

The three additional bedrooms on this floor each have their own ensuite bathrooms, walk-in closets, and lots of natural light.

In the lower level, you’ll find a sizeable family room, configured to support all media and games. There’s an ample fitness area, including a sauna to relax in after a workout or a busy day.

There’s also a fifth bedroom on the lower level, along with access to the four-car garage through a spacious mud room. A heated driveway makes shovelling a breeze.

According to the real estate listing, the feeling of this Britannia home is “more country estate than inner city,” with a substantial backyard offering a private retreat and more city views.

There’s endless fun for everyone in the backyard, which boasts its own pickleball sports court, a manicured lawn and garden, an outdoor kitchen, and an expansive patio.

With its upscale finishes, pickleball court, wine cellar, gym and sauna, and outdoor kitchen area, this home is practically a resort!