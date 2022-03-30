Real EstateCalgary HomesUrbanized

A Look Inside: $4.7M Britannia home with pickleball court and sauna (PHOTOS)

Elle McLean
Elle McLean
Mar 30 2022, 4:49 pm
628 Brittania Drive SW, Calgary (RE/MAX House of Real Estate)

A property for sale in Calgary’s Britannia community boasts a wine room, outdoor kitchen, home gym, and more.

Listed for $4,695,000 by RE/MAX House of Real Estate, this five-bedroom, five-bathroom home is both luxurious and tranquil, with plenty of thoughtful touches and unique additions.

Situated on a quarter-acre lot, the home sits on a ridge backing onto a quiet city reserve, which means your privacy and stunning, unobstructed city views will forever be protected.

628 Brittania Drive SW, Calgary (RE/MAX House of Real Estate)

628 Brittania Drive SW, Calgary (RE/MAX House of Real Estate)

You’ll head into the home via an impressive covered entry that leads into the main floor, a highly functional space that offers plenty of natural light. Large walls in every room invite fine art, and the wood finishes are rich, solid, and contemporary.

This level hosts the living room, kitchen, dining room, and an office.

628 Brittania Drive SW, Calgary (RE/MAX House of Real Estate)

628 Brittania Drive SW, Calgary (RE/MAX House of Real Estate)

628 Brittania Drive SW, Calgary (RE/MAX House of Real Estate)

628 Brittania Drive SW, Calgary (RE/MAX House of Real Estate)

A glass-walled wine room and walk-in butler’s pantry round out the main floor and make the space perfect for entertaining.

628 Brittania Drive SW, Calgary (RE/MAX House of Real Estate)

628 Brittania Drive SW, Calgary (RE/MAX House of Real Estate)

628 Brittania Drive SW, Calgary (RE/MAX House of Real Estate)

On the upper level, the primary suite features a walk-in closet, a gas fireplace, and views of the city lights from the bathtub, creating a peaceful retreat.

628 Brittania Drive SW, Calgary (RE/MAX House of Real Estate)

628 Brittania Drive SW, Calgary (RE/MAX House of Real Estate)

628 Brittania Drive SW, Calgary (RE/MAX House of Real Estate)

628 Brittania Drive SW, Calgary (RE/MAX House of Real Estate)

The three additional bedrooms on this floor each have their own ensuite bathrooms, walk-in closets, and lots of natural light.

628 Brittania Drive SW, Calgary (RE/MAX House of Real Estate)

628 Brittania Drive SW, Calgary (RE/MAX House of Real Estate)

628 Brittania Drive SW, Calgary (RE/MAX House of Real Estate)

In the lower level, you’ll find a sizeable family room, configured to support all media and games. There’s an ample fitness area, including a sauna to relax in after a workout or a busy day.

628 Brittania Drive SW, Calgary (RE/MAX House of Real Estate)

628 Brittania Drive SW, Calgary (RE/MAX House of Real Estate)

There’s also a fifth bedroom on the lower level, along with access to the four-car garage through a spacious mud room. A heated driveway makes shovelling a breeze.

According to the real estate listing, the feeling of this Britannia home is “more country estate than inner city,” with a substantial backyard offering a private retreat and more city views.

628 Brittania Drive SW, Calgary (RE/MAX House of Real Estate)

628 Brittania Drive SW, Calgary (RE/MAX House of Real Estate)

628 Brittania Drive SW, Calgary (RE/MAX House of Real Estate)

There’s endless fun for everyone in the backyard, which boasts its own pickleball sports court, a manicured lawn and garden, an outdoor kitchen, and an expansive patio.

628 Brittania Drive SW, Calgary (RE/MAX House of Real Estate)

628 Brittania Drive SW, Calgary (RE/MAX House of Real Estate)

With its upscale finishes, pickleball court, wine cellar, gym and sauna, and outdoor kitchen area, this home is practically a resort!

