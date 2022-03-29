A home for sale in Kananaskis Country is an outdoor lover’s dream home, but there’s a catch. You can’t live in it full time.

We’ll get into the fine print later, but this home, listed for $1.4 million, is right on the shores of Lower Kananaskis Lake, part of the stunning Peter Lougheed Provincial Park.

The place boasts four bedrooms and two bathrooms across its 3,300 square feet of living space, according to its Zoocasa listing.

The open concept main floor looks westward over the lake and the towering 10,000-foot peaks beyond.

The main bedroom offers spectacular views and direct access to the hot tub, imagine a long day of winter or summer activities and returning home to chill in the hot tub? We are into it.

Look at the views from the kitchen table, it’s the dream mountain getaway home.

The lower level has two additional guest rooms, storage and a rough-in for a third bathroom.

There’s a nice path that leads right to the shoreline from the property.

The listing notes that the mountain recreational property does not allow it to be a primary residence and that the renewed lease is in effect until June 2043.