A Look Inside: $3.7M Calgary home with leather floor and golf simulator (PHOTOS)

A luxurious Calgary home comes complete with an elevator, a built-in carbonated water machine, a two-storey media room, and a number of other unique touches.

Listed for $3,738,888 by Real Estate Professionals Inc., the 4324 Anne Avenue SW property is located in Britannia and offers more than 6,200 square feet of living space.

There was no cost spared in the construction of this property, which was completed in 2018, and there are plenty of fun features and built-ins scattered throughout the home – plus, the entire house is fully automated.

Manage lights, blinds, TVs, alarm, sprinklers, security cameras, doorbell, music, intercom, and climate control using touchpads, remote controls, or your phone.

You might also like: These are the 5 most expensive homes to hit the Alberta market this March (PHOTOS)

You can buy part of this house in Alberta for $40K but you can't move in

Budget-friendly living: Calgary remains one of the cheapest cities to rent in Canada

The main floor is home to two offices – one of which is two levels with a spiral staircase and leather floor – along with a large foyer, a sunroom, a sitting room with a fireplace, a dining room, and an executive kitchen with a granite island, plenty of storage, and high-end appliances.

There’s also a self-contained, heated dog run that you can flush once your dog has finished doing their business.

The upper level features three bedrooms and two bathrooms, including an ensuite with a jetted tub and steam shower.

Additionally, this floor boasts a wet bar (with a built-in carbonated water machine!) and a large laundry room, complete with two washers, a dryer, and plenty of space to hang up items to dry.

The basement is made up of a gym, a bedroom with its own ensuite, a wet bar, a games room, a two-level media room, and stairs leading down to a wine cellar. This is also where you’ll find the high-end golf simulator, perfect for the avid golfer or those who love to entertain.

The property has an underground two-car garage, and you will never have to shovel again, as the front walkway, driveway, and both decks have a snowmelt system.

The landscaped backyard is low-maintenance and features a wood-burning fireplace, an outdoor sprinkler system, and a privacy fence to make the space your own private oasis.

An elevator services all three levels of the home, and “just when you think you have seen it all,” reads the real estate listing, “you will realize that multiple secret doors lead to additional rooms.” We wonder what those might be!

This Calgary home sounds like it’s one that has to be seen to be believed.