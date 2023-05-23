DG’S Grill & Bar is a new restaurant that just opened in Calgary.

Located on the iconic 17th Ave, this is a bar with comfort food and warm hospitality.

Showcasing a menu of international flavours, this spot is open now but is having an official grand opening celebration from May 26 to 28.

Some of the high-quality culinary delights on the menu include sushi rolls, meatballs, salads, mains, and more. There are more than six burger options too, like the signature burger made with herb-marinaded grilled chicken, bacon, iceberg lettuce, burger sauce, sliced tomato, and coleslaw.

“Whether guests are craving a classic dish with a modern twist or are eager to explore new culinary horizons, DG’s Grill and Bar guarantees to satisfy even the most discerning palates,” the team stated in a media release.

This spot is on the super popular corner that’s well known to locals as the house on the corner of 17th Avenue and Macleod Trail. It’s just off Notre Dame Road near the Saddledome.

Check out this spot the next time you’re in the area. It definitely seems like it’s going to be a convenient spot that’s open just in time for the Calgary Stampede.

DG’S Grill & Bar

Address: 202 17th Avenue SE, Calgary

