Escape to the tropics at Playa Patrón, a tequila-infused beach club pop-up coming to Calgary this summer.

This fun-filled party is bringing the heat, sounds, and flavours of Mexico to Calgary’s Waterfront Park from July 28 to 31.

Featuring a daytime brunch experience and nighttime tropical vibes with a DJ blasting all the house tunes, you’ll be transported instantly to Tulum, Mexico.

Don’t forget about the hand-crafted cocktails.

The menu will feature creative takes on the classic Paloma cocktail and Patron summer drinks.

Here’s what you can expect:

Playa Patrón by Day Check out their delicious three-course brunch curated by Tulum Chef Cesar Castañeda. It features a modern take on Mexican cuisine. Brunch will be paired with handcrafted Patrón Tequila cocktails as you dance away to tropical house DJs. Brunch starts at 12 pm, and guests can spend up to 4 hours at the event. Playa Patrón Day Brunch tickets include a three-course meal, three standard-sized Patrón tequila cocktails or three non-alcoholic beverages along with entry. If you want to buy more drinks, additional Patrón tequila cocktails and non-alcoholic drinks will be available to buy.

Playa Patrón by Evening From 5 pm to 11 pm, Thursday to Sunday, enjoy the beach club experience at Playa Patrón, featuring deep tropical house DJs. Tickets include a Patrón tequila welcome cocktail and entrance to the beach club experience, including opening and headline DJ sets. Mexican street food, more Patron tequila cocktails and non-alcoholic drinks will be available for purchase.

Get ready for some needed fun in the sun.

Tickets are available now.

Playa Patrón

When: July 28 and 31

Where: Waterfront Park – 5225 101 Street NW, Calgary

Price: Starting at $25

With files from Karen Doradea