If you love natural light, cozy fireplaces and stunning views of downtown Calgary, this incredible mansion that just hit the market will definitely make your jaw drop.

The house at 4308 Coronation Street is in the heart of Brittania, one of the city’s most luxurious neighbourhoods nestled next to the Elbow River and is currently listed at $4,750,000.

The spacious interior is simply stunning, but it also has some impressive features and awesome room for entertaining. It looks huge from the outside, but it might be hard to believe it seems even more massive from the inside!

Every corner of the home is brightened by the big sweeping windows gracing the walls throughout the home, according to the photos included on its Zoocasa listing.

Adding to the brightening effect is the colour scheme inside the home, with white oak flooring and a stone fireplace.

Its massive size, spanning 7,600 square feet, makes navigating with an elevator connecting the four-car garage to the fourth-floor entertainment space easier.

It boasts five bedrooms with an incredible number of bathrooms — 10 in total!

The massive windows highlight the beautiful surrounding heavily wooded neighbourhood, which could almost make it feel like you’ve left the city.

The dining area with floor-to-ceiling windows is perfect for entertaining, and the kitchen has more than enough to help you prepare! It has gas and induction ranges, three dishwashers, double ovens, two refrigerators, a butler’s pantry, a food prep area, and a deep freeze. If you have a private chef, they’ll have everything they need and more!

It’s not just the kitchen that was made to entertain; there are some fun features around the house that make it a host’s dream home.

From a wet bar to an outdoor kitchen with stunning views of Calgary’s downtown skyline, there’s no end to luxury at this home.

The basement is also ripe for recreation, with a full bar, wine cellar fireplace, built-in golf simulator and viewing bar.

Just imagine relaxing with a cup of coffee (or glass of wine) to this view every day!

