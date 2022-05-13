Former Flames captain Mark Giordano's Calgary home hits the market for $2.25M (PHOTOS)

If you’re an aspiring pro hockey player, it might help to follow in the footsteps of one of the pros, right?

If you have dreams of becoming an NHL player (or just want to live like one!), you could be one step closer, because former Calgary Flames captain Mark Giordano’s YYC home went up for sale this week, as reported by CTV News Calgary on May 12.

Mark Giordano was traded to the Seattle Kraken in 2021 and was then subsequently traded to the Toronto Maple Leafs in March 2022.

Although he hasn’t played for the Flames since spring 2021, his southwest Calgary home just hit the market. We can’t help but wonder if he had hopes of coming back to the city one day and that’s why he held onto the property for this long – we miss you Gio!

It looks as though no expense was spared on this stunning four-bedroom, five-bathroom house, which comes complete with a home gym (perfect for a hockey player to stay in shape) and a large theatre area, where you can watch the big game.

Located at 1948 49th Avenue SW, the Altadore property is listed at $2,250,000 and boasts over 5,000 square feet of living space.

The Frank Lloyd Wright-inspired home features floor-to-ceiling windows, a wet bar, a wine cellar, soaring ceilings, and plenty of other luxurious touches.

The property makes entertaining a breeze, with a wide-open main floor housing the living room, kitchen, and dining room.

The kitchen is a chef’s dream, complete with Wolf and Sub-Zero appliances, and there’s also a wine cellar located just off of the dining room with space for 700+ bottles.

On the upper level, you’ll find a massive primary suite, which offers your own private oasis including a spa-inspired bathroom, huge walk-in closet, and a laundry room. The bathroom has a steam shower and soaker tub, great for relaxing after a tough workout or a long day.

There are two additional bedrooms on this floor with their own ensuite bathroom.

The basement has an additional bedroom and bathroom, flex space, a gym, a home theatre area, and a full-sized wet bar.

For added comfort, other features include a home automation system with a security system, air conditioning, in-floor heating, a bright corner office space, backyard courtyard, and a triple garage.

According to CTV News Calgary, the former Calgary Flames captain doesn’t live in the home anymore, so if you were hoping to catch a glimpse of Gio, you’re out of luck.

If you’re in the market for a new place to live, though, you are in luck. This spot has plenty to offer, and you can tell everyone who comes to visit that Mark Giordano used to live there!