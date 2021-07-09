A FREE Stampede BBQ is happening on 17th Ave tomorrow
What better way to get in the Stampede spirit than with some free food?
While pancake breakfasts are the most popular meal contender during the 10-day event, there are lots of other specials offered during the Calgary Stampede.
In celebration of the return of Stampede this year, the 17th Ave Retail & Entertainment District is hosting a barbecue on Saturday, July 10.
Calgarians can visit Tomkin’s Park on 17th Ave from 11 am until 2 pm on Saturday for a free Spolumbo’s sausage and a bag of popcorn, available for the first 500 people to arrive.
Beverages will also be available at the event, including soda and water.
17th Ave Retail & Entertainment District‘s Stampede BBQ
When: Saturday, July 10
Time: 11 am to 2 pm, or while quantities last
Where: The west end of Tomkin’s Park, near the gazebo (820 17th Avenue SW)
Cost: Free