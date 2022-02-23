A Look Inside: $3.9M estate home with elevator and stunning views of downtown Calgary (PHOTOS)

A luxurious estate home located just minutes from downtown Calgary offers unobstructed views of the city from all four levels of the house.

Listed by RE/MAX Real Estate (Central), this Hounsfield Heights/Briar Hill property also boasts floor-to-ceiling windows, an elevator, a chef’s dream kitchen, a rooftop patio, passive solar heating, and automatic blinds.

No expense was spared in creating the 4,720-square-foot home. Located on a quiet street, it cost over $5.5 million to build and is equipped with a home automation system and an irrigation system. The property is now listed with a $3,975,000 price tag.

You might also like: A Look Inside: A swanky $5M mansion with breathtaking mountain views (PHOTOS)

What the price of an average house in Alberta buys across Canada

A Look Inside: $3.5M Calgary apartment with panoramic views (PHOTOS)

The main floor offers an open-concept living space, and the great room shows off incredible views of Calgary’s skyline. The living and dining rooms have floor-to-ceiling windows, and the kitchen comes complete with a Miele appliance package, an oversized island, and granite countertops.

This level also features a walnut-panelled office with plenty of built-ins, a balcony, and a two-piece powder room.

Located on the first upper level, the primary bedroom boasts more vistas of downtown, a large walk-in closet, and an ensuite bathroom with a marble-encased soaker tub and a travertine and marble-lined shower.

The junior suite offers a walk-through closet and its own three-piece ensuite. There’s also a guest bedroom, which shares a four-piece bathroom with an exercise room that could be converted into a fourth bedroom.

The best part of this property is on the top level, where a family room is comprised of a games area and bar and includes access to the rooftop patio. The patio boasts a gas fireplace and panoramic views of the city.

The fully-developed lower level adds even more convenient features, with a garage/woodshop, plenty of storage, a two-piece bath, and the home automation room.

The house also has radiant heating in its cement floors with individual zone controls in every room, a four-stop elevator, and a double under-drive garage that can hold up to five vehicles.

With stunning views, incredible features, and a listing price of $3,975,000, the $5.5 million build is a deal!