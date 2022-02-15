A Look Inside: A swanky $5M mansion with breathtaking mountain views (PHOTOS)

A unique-looking mansion on the market for nearly $5 million west of Calgary offers some insane mountain views with it.

The mansion in Rocky View County, near Bragg Creek, is priced at $4,995,000, according to its Zoocasa listing.

So, what do nearly $5 million bucks get you? Honestly, a whole lot with this place.

The mansion was built in 2016 and offers more than 6,200 square feet of living space. With four bedrooms, five bathrooms and sitting atop a mountain, the views you get are frighteningly beautiful. Check it out!

Imagine holding a glass of champagne, walking down that stunning spiral staircase to greet some guests? The elegance!! Or take the elevator up to the primary suite; your call!

The primary bedroom’s en-suite boasts double sinks, a large walk-in shower with heated tiles and a built-in towel warmer. Toasty!

The wardrobe room also has a washer/dryer in it just in case you are in a rush to get on your favourite outfit, and two home offices complete the level.

Imagine waking up in that primary bedroom to non-stop views of the Rockies and forest. It would be stunning year-round, that’s for sure. The mansion truly delivers with the promised mountain views for days.

The third floor of the home features a look-out, fully enclosed with a 180º view. My oh my!

The lower levels contain three bedrooms, each with attached en-suites, a family room, additional laundry facilities and an attached garage finished to showroom standards.

The outdoor dining table and wooding-burning fireplace are just the perfect spot to fire up the grill and enjoy some good food.

Also on the property is a log guest house, so if you have some family or friends over and want some privacy, boot them to this spot. I am sure they won’t mind, look at the interior!

We want to be sipping a coffee on that enclosed deck, too.