Real EstateArchitecture & DesignUrbanized

A Look Inside: A swanky $5M mansion with breathtaking mountain views (PHOTOS)

Laine Mitchell
Laine Mitchell
|
Feb 15 2022, 6:09 pm
A Look Inside: A swanky $5M mansion with breathtaking mountain views (PHOTOS)
Zoocasa

A unique-looking mansion on the market for nearly $5 million west of Calgary offers some insane mountain views with it.

The mansion in Rocky View County, near Bragg Creek, is priced at $4,995,000, according to its Zoocasa listing.

So, what do nearly $5 million bucks get you? Honestly, a whole lot with this place.

The mansion was built in 2016 and offers more than 6,200 square feet of living space. With four bedrooms, five bathrooms and sitting atop a mountain, the views you get are frighteningly beautiful. Check it out!

mansion mountain views

Zoocasa

Zoocasa

mansion mountain views

Zoocasa

Zoocasa

Imagine holding a glass of champagne, walking down that stunning spiral staircase to greet some guests? The elegance!! Or take the elevator up to the primary suite; your call!

The primary bedroom’s en-suite boasts double sinks, a large walk-in shower with heated tiles and a built-in towel warmer. Toasty!

The wardrobe room also has a washer/dryer in it just in case you are in a rush to get on your favourite outfit, and two home offices complete the level.

mansion mountain views

Zoocasa

Imagine waking up in that primary bedroom to non-stop views of the Rockies and forest. It would be stunning year-round, that’s for sure. The mansion truly delivers with the promised mountain views for days.

Zoocasa

Zoocasa

The third floor of the home features a look-out, fully enclosed with a 180º view. My oh my!

The lower levels contain three bedrooms, each with attached en-suites, a family room, additional laundry facilities and an attached garage finished to showroom standards.

The outdoor dining table and wooding-burning fireplace are just the perfect spot to fire up the grill and enjoy some good food.

Zoocasa

mansion mountain views

Zoocasa

Zoocasa

mansion mountain views

Zoocasa

Also on the property is a log guest house, so if you have some family or friends over and want some privacy, boot them to this spot. I am sure they won’t mind, look at the interior!

We want to be sipping a coffee on that enclosed deck, too.

Zoocasa

Zoocasa

Zoocasa

Laine MitchellLaine Mitchell
+ Real Estate
+ Architecture & Design
+ Urbanized
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT