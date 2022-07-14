10 things to do in Calgary this weekend: July 15 to 17

Stampede comes to a close with a country music star, plus a long-lasting Calgary music festival takes place!

There are also a lot of family-friendly events if Stampede isn’t your vibe.

Here are 10 of the best things to do in and around Calgary this weekend.

You might also like: The Pioneer launches new Calgary Stampede event and party space

The ultimate list of 70+ FREE Calgary Stampede pancake breakfasts

6 extravagant Calgary Stampede drag brunches to check out this year

Battle brain freeze with an Ice Cream Eating Contest

What: Do you have what it takes to be the Joey Chesnut of ice cream? Here is your chance to find out! Join Foothills Creamery for its first-ever Ice Cream Eating Contest as part of the National Ice Cream Day celebrations. Participants will have five minutes to down as much ice cream as they can. Non-ice cream food will be provided by Neon Taco for the afternoon celebration.

When: Sunday, July 17

Time: 12 pm to 3 pm. Contest is at 1 pm

Where: Foothills Creamery Calgary (2825 Bonnybrook Road SE)

Cost: Free

See some legendary bands at The Oxford Stomp

What: The music tradition is back as the Oxford Stomp rocks Shaw Millenium Park. Check out Kyle McKearny, Serena Ryder, The Black Crowes, and Our Lady Peace. Funds raised support Calgary Military Family Resource Centre (MFRC).

When: Friday, July 15

Time: Doors open at 3 pm

Where: Shaw Millennium Park (1220 9th Avenue SW)

Cost: $150

Closeout Stampede with Blake Shelton

What: Enjoy the last weekend of Stampede with country music star Blake Shelton. Check out The Voice coach’s hits “Austin” and “Boys Round Here”.

When: Saturday, July 16

Time: 7:30 pm

Where: Scotiabank Saddledome (555 Saddledome Rise SE)

Cost: $76

See the world-famous Hamilton

What: This is your chance to be in the room where it happens! With music written by Lin-Manuel Miranda, check out the story of Alexander Hamilton all month at the Jube. See the show about the revolution that started a revolution of its own in musical theatre.

When: July 12 to 31

Where: Southern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium (1415 14th Avenue NW) Cost: Depends on the show

Enjoy Summer on 17th

What: The legendary 17th ave is giving everyone something to enjoy with Summer on 17th. Events like fitness in the park, live music and entertainment plus all the great stores, bars and restaurants you love on 17th ave.

When: From now until September 21

Where: 17th Avenue SW

Take part in a Theatre Calgary tradition with Shakespeare on the Go

What: The tradition returns as Theatre Calgary takes Shakespeare on the Go across the city again this year. The Merry Wives of Windsor is the feature this year for the family-friendly, easily accessible event.

When: July 8 to August 7

Where: Various locations across the city

Cost: Free (donations available)

Check out a new exhibit at Telus Spark: Luminarium

What: Imagine walking inside a larger-than-life-sized version of a kaleidoscope, or a stained-glass space full of colour and light. That is what Telus Spark is giving people with their new exhibit Luminarium. With 21 illuminated cavernous domes spread over 11,000 square feet, the inflatable light sculpture bursts with vivid natural colours that reflect off curved walls.

When: July 1 to July 31

Where: Telus Spark (220 Saint George’s Drive NE)

Cost: $29

Visit a brand new exhibit at Canada’s National Music Centre

View this post on Instagram A post shared by National Music Centre (@nmc_canada)

What: A new exhibit at Canada’s National Music Centre, “Buffy Sainte-Marie: Pathfinder,” shows the evolution of one of the early innovators of digital art, beginning with the purchase of the Cree singer-songwriter’s first Macintosh computer in 1984. The travelling exhibit will be on display at Studio Bell until August 1, 2022.

When: June 3 to August 1

Time: Studio Bell is open from 10 am to 5 pm, Thursday through Sunday

Where: Studio Bell – Canada’s National Music Centre (850 4th Street SE, Calgary)

Cost: Pay-what-you-can admission

Have a “wild” brunch at the Calgary Zoo

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Calgary Zoo (@thecalgaryzoo)

What: Enjoy weekend brunch at the Calgary Zoo. Held in the heart of Destination Africa, the zoo’s Safari Brunch features both gourmet and comfort breakfast foods, including a free-flowing chocolate fountain with fresh fruit, eggs Benedict with Canadian bacon, a Belgian waffle bar, and much more.

When: Every Sunday until November 13

Time: First seating 9 to 10:30 am, second seating 11 am to 12:30 pm, and third seating on select dates from 1 to 2:30 pm

Where: Calgary Zoo (210 St. George’s Drive NE, Calgary)

Cost: $44.95 for adults, $27.95 for children

Walk into a parallel universe at Calgary’s science centre

What: Fascinated by the idea of parallel universes? If so, you can now take a deeper trip into the world of the subatomic in an exhibit at Telus Spark Science Centre’s digital immersion gallery. The team at Calgary’s science centre has taken what many would consider to be the hardest science subject – quantum physics – and turned it into a floor-to-ceiling visual adventure that everyone can relate to.

When: Open as of March 1, 2022

Time: 9 am to 4 pm Monday through Thursday, 9 am to 5 pm Friday through Sunday

Where: TELUS Spark Science Centre (220 St. George’s Drive NE, Calgary)

Cost: Included with general admission ($26 for adults, $19 for children)