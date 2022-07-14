10 things to do in Calgary this weekend: July 15 to 17
Stampede comes to a close with a country music star, plus a long-lasting Calgary music festival takes place!
There are also a lot of family-friendly events if Stampede isn’t your vibe.
Here are 10 of the best things to do in and around Calgary this weekend.
Battle brain freeze with an Ice Cream Eating Contest
What: Do you have what it takes to be the Joey Chesnut of ice cream? Here is your chance to find out! Join Foothills Creamery for its first-ever Ice Cream Eating Contest as part of the National Ice Cream Day celebrations. Participants will have five minutes to down as much ice cream as they can. Non-ice cream food will be provided by Neon Taco for the afternoon celebration.
When: Sunday, July 17
Time: 12 pm to 3 pm. Contest is at 1 pm
Where: Foothills Creamery Calgary (2825 Bonnybrook Road SE)
Cost: Free
See some legendary bands at The Oxford Stomp
What: The music tradition is back as the Oxford Stomp rocks Shaw Millenium Park. Check out Kyle McKearny, Serena Ryder, The Black Crowes, and Our Lady Peace. Funds raised support Calgary Military Family Resource Centre (MFRC).
When: Friday, July 15
Time: Doors open at 3 pm
Where: Shaw Millennium Park (1220 9th Avenue SW)
Cost: $150
Closeout Stampede with Blake Shelton
What: Enjoy the last weekend of Stampede with country music star Blake Shelton. Check out The Voice coach’s hits “Austin” and “Boys Round Here”.
When: Saturday, July 16
Time: 7:30 pm
Where: Scotiabank Saddledome (555 Saddledome Rise SE)
Cost: $76
See the world-famous Hamilton
What: This is your chance to be in the room where it happens! With music written by Lin-Manuel Miranda, check out the story of Alexander Hamilton all month at the Jube. See the show about the revolution that started a revolution of its own in musical theatre.
When: July 12 to 31
Where: Southern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium (1415 14th Avenue NW) Cost: Depends on the show
Enjoy Summer on 17th
What: The legendary 17th ave is giving everyone something to enjoy with Summer on 17th. Events like fitness in the park, live music and entertainment plus all the great stores, bars and restaurants you love on 17th ave.
When: From now until September 21
Where: 17th Avenue SW
Take part in a Theatre Calgary tradition with Shakespeare on the Go
What: The tradition returns as Theatre Calgary takes Shakespeare on the Go across the city again this year. The Merry Wives of Windsor is the feature this year for the family-friendly, easily accessible event.
When: July 8 to August 7
Where: Various locations across the city
Cost: Free (donations available)
Check out a new exhibit at Telus Spark: Luminarium
What: Imagine walking inside a larger-than-life-sized version of a kaleidoscope, or a stained-glass space full of colour and light. That is what Telus Spark is giving people with their new exhibit Luminarium. With 21 illuminated cavernous domes spread over 11,000 square feet, the inflatable light sculpture bursts with vivid natural colours that reflect off curved walls.
When: July 1 to July 31
Where: Telus Spark (220 Saint George’s Drive NE)
Cost: $29
Visit a brand new exhibit at Canada’s National Music Centre
What: A new exhibit at Canada’s National Music Centre, “Buffy Sainte-Marie: Pathfinder,” shows the evolution of one of the early innovators of digital art, beginning with the purchase of the Cree singer-songwriter’s first Macintosh computer in 1984. The travelling exhibit will be on display at Studio Bell until August 1, 2022.
When: June 3 to August 1
Time: Studio Bell is open from 10 am to 5 pm, Thursday through Sunday
Where: Studio Bell – Canada’s National Music Centre (850 4th Street SE, Calgary)
Cost: Pay-what-you-can admission
Have a “wild” brunch at the Calgary Zoo
What: Enjoy weekend brunch at the Calgary Zoo. Held in the heart of Destination Africa, the zoo’s Safari Brunch features both gourmet and comfort breakfast foods, including a free-flowing chocolate fountain with fresh fruit, eggs Benedict with Canadian bacon, a Belgian waffle bar, and much more.
When: Every Sunday until November 13
Time: First seating 9 to 10:30 am, second seating 11 am to 12:30 pm, and third seating on select dates from 1 to 2:30 pm
Where: Calgary Zoo (210 St. George’s Drive NE, Calgary)
Cost: $44.95 for adults, $27.95 for children
Walk into a parallel universe at Calgary’s science centre
What: Fascinated by the idea of parallel universes? If so, you can now take a deeper trip into the world of the subatomic in an exhibit at Telus Spark Science Centre’s digital immersion gallery. The team at Calgary’s science centre has taken what many would consider to be the hardest science subject – quantum physics – and turned it into a floor-to-ceiling visual adventure that everyone can relate to.
When: Open as of March 1, 2022
Time: 9 am to 4 pm Monday through Thursday, 9 am to 5 pm Friday through Sunday
Where: TELUS Spark Science Centre (220 St. George’s Drive NE, Calgary)
Cost: Included with general admission ($26 for adults, $19 for children)