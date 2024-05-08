What to do if you encounter a cougar on Vancouver Island

An estimated 4,000 cougars live in BC, and an estimated 600 to 800 live on Vancouver Island, making it the country’s highest concentration of this type of mountain lion.

That also makes encountering a cougar while hiking on the island that much more likely.

According to the University of Victoria, in the past 100 years in BC, fatal cougar attacks have been exceedingly rare, with only five recorded deaths, primarily on Vancouver Island.

In general, cougars are predators which feed largely on deer and small mammals — not humans. But, to avoid cougar encounters or attacks, here are a few tips while you’re hiking and what to do if you encounter a cougar.

While hiking:

Travel in groups and make noise to avoid surprising a cougar Always keep children close to you Carry bear spray Be mindful of fresh tracks Like bear cubs, if you stumble upon cougar kittens, leave the area immediately as the female will be close and defend her young Keep pets leashed Do not leave open food or food scraps on you

If you encounter a cougar:

If you see a cougar in the distance, do not run or turn your back If the cougar appears to be unaware of your presence, gather children and pets in close, slowly and cautiously back away, and leave the area If a cougar is hissing and snarling or staring intently at you and tracking your movements, do not run, and do not play dead. Make yourself look big and speak loudly If the cougar makes contact, fight back and don’t give up. Use all means at your disposal It’s also critical not to feed any kind of wildlife to help prevent cougars and other predators from entering your neighbourhood.

