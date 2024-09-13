Dancing shoes or rain boots? Victoria's weekend weather has it all

Pack your shorts, rain jacket, and sunscreen — Victoria’s weekend weather is set to keep you on your toes.

As Rifflandia kicks off, festival-goers should prepare for a mix of conditions.

Today brings increasing cloud cover, with rain expected later this morning. Temperatures will reach a high of 16°C, dropping to 12°C tonight with a 70% chance of showers, according to Environment Canada.

On Saturday, expect a mix of sun and clouds, with a 60% chance of showers and a high of 17°C. For Sunday, the forecast is looking better, with sunny skies and a high of 19°C.

Meanwhile, the Department of National Defence and BC Wildfire Service is set to begin a controlled burn of 50 hectares at the Canadian Forces Base on Rocky Point in Metchosin. The burn could run through early October, and smoke may be visible in the region, including Victoria.

Controlled burns such as this aim to reduce wildfire risk by mimicking natural ground fires, which will clear dead vegetation and thus reduce the threat of future wildfires.

So, while you’re planning for a dynamic weekend of live music and outdoor fun, keep an eye on the skies.