11 awesome events in Victoria this weekend: September 13 to 15

September forever — that’s the Rifflandia motto and we’re here for it!

One of Victoria’s favourite music festivals kicks off this weekend with a ton of headliners, but even if you can’t make that, the rest of the city is bumping with cool events that’ll have you laughing, dancing, and having fun. If you’re a sports fan, you’re in for a treat too.

Check it out below.

For the Gen Xers and elder millennials in the crowd, the entire Rifflandia lineup is bound to kick your nostalgia into high gear. The Friday lineup features headliners Ja Rule, and on Saturday, there will be no scrubs when TLC headlines the stage. On Sunday, Canadian folk artist Feist will put old teenage hopes on the stage.

Where: Matullia Holdings, Victoria

When: Friday, September 13 to Sunday, September 15

Tickets: Available here

Participation is encouraged at this rambunctious improvised comedy show featuring comedians Nash Park and Alex Forman. Join the fun!

Where: 1414 Douglas Street, Victoria

When: Friday, September 13; doors at 8 pm

Tickets: $20 online

It’s the battle of the Georgia Strait when Pacific FC and Vancouver FC meet at Starlite Stadium this Saturday.

Where: Starlight Stadium, Victoria

When: Saturday, September 14 at 2 pm

Tickets: $25 to $32 online

Looking for a weekend adventure? Visit the Malahat SkyWalk as a senior on a weekday and enjoy 50% off, or bring your kid on a weekend and enjoy 50% off youth admission when you purchase one full-price ticket. This offer is valid from now until September 30, so don’t miss out on breathtaking views and savings!

Where: 901 Trans-Canada Highway, Malahat

When: BOGO until September 30

Tickets: 50% off, purchase here.

Head to this rave at Capital Ballroom this Saturday with artists Bedtime Snack, DWAM and Hey it’s Pablo ready to throw down a night of tasteful heavy beats.

Where: 758 Yates Street, Victoria

When: Saturday, September 14 at 2 pm

Tickets: $30 to $35 online

Check out this awesome secondhand and vintage pop-up market this weekend, which features live music and Whistle Buoy Brewing’s awesome patio right next door!

Where: 560 Johnson Street #39, Victoria

When: Saturday, September 14 and Sunday, Sunday 15, from noon to 6 pm

Head over to the Gordon Head Recreation Centre for a free, family-friendly celebration of fall. Immerse yourself in cultural performances, lantern displays, and a range of festive activities.

Where: Gordon Head Rec Centre, Victoria

When: Saturday, September 14 from 5 to 8:30 pm

Tickets: Free

For an evening of vibrant rhythms and captivating performances, don’t miss La Forastera. The Metro Studio Theatre will host this award-nominated flamenco music and dance production featuring international artists from Spain, France, and Canada.

Where: 1411 Quadra Street, Metro Studio Theatre, Victoria

When: Friday, September 13; starts at 8 pm

Tickets: $32 to $38 online

Get ready to groove to some reggae and Caribbean music with Caleb Hart live at Baan Thai in Oak Bay this Saturday. Plus, it’s late-night happy hour, so enjoy $9 pad thai and $6 beers too!

Where: 2000 Cadboro Bay Road #104, Victoria

When: Saturday, September 14; starts at 9 pm

Tickets: Free

Check out this totally improvised Star Trek-themed comedy show this Friday from Garden City Improv. Live long and prosper!

Where: Theatre SKAM, Victoria

When: Friday, September 13; starts at 8:15 pm

Tickets: $25 online

With proceeds supporting Muscular Dystrophy Canada, this exciting event features drag and burlesque performances, a silent auction, and a chance to enjoy a beverage or two!

Where: Passion and Performance Studio, Victoria

When: Saturday, September 14 from 7 to 10 pm

Tickets: $17 to $20