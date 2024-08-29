6 awesome places in Washington just a ferry ride from Victoria

In Victoria, the Blackball Coho ferry offers a quick route to the stunning landscapes of Washington State, and we’re surprisingly closer to them than we are to Vancouver.

Just across the strait, beautiful Pacific Northwest beaches, hikes, and towns await, each with a familiar yet distinctly magical charm.

Here are six amazing places in Washington.

La Push

La Push is a village on the coast of the Olympic Peninsula in Washington State. It lies at the mouth of the Quillayute River, surrounded by Olympic National Park. It’s known for its wild Pacific beaches, such as First Beach, which have huge waves. Forested trails lead to Second and Third beaches. It’s a great spot if you’re looking for some surf or want to be surrounded by gorgeous rock monoliths.

Forks

If you’re a fan of Twilight, you’ll be a big fan of Forks. This is where the hit teen drama was filmed! You can grace the same streets as Edward, Jacob, and Bella while taking in some absolutely gorgeous hiking trails and relaxing at stunning beaches. It’s right near La Push, so you could also try your hand at surfing too!

Crescent Beach

Crescent Beach is a picturesque sandy bay a half-hour drive from Port Angeles and boasts ideal waves for surfing throughout the year. It’s an excellent spot for beginners looking to dip their toes into the surf, and during winter’s bigger swells, you might even catch a seasoned pro riding the waves.

Port Townsend

Port Townsend is a boater’s paradise and a hipster’s haven. With its Victorian architecture, it’s like a little Victoria. It’s a quirky place full of artists, hippies, and hipsters. It has some history, too, such as Fort Worden — a US army base constructed to protect Puget Sound from invasion by sea. There’s also an interesting network of underground tunnels throughout the city.

Olympic National Park

The majestic Olympic Mountains soar above Puget Sound, with Mount Olympus standing tall at 7,980 feet. These breathtaking peaks, blanketed in lush forests, offer endless adventure, including an overnight hike to hidden, hot springs. This coastal national park boasts stunning beaches and hiking trails, some of which may require snowshoes in the winter.

Hoh Rain Forest

This lush paradise of mossy trees inside Olympic National Park gets an average of 3.55 metres of rain a year. It’s been crowned a World Heritage Site and a UNESCO biosphere reserve.

Are there any others we missed? Email [email protected] with your suggestions.