Hall-whoa-ween! Wind warnings issued for Victoria this weekend

As one of two Halloween weekends descend upon Greater Victoria, those wearing Halloween costumes might want to add another piece to their ensemble: a windbreaker.

Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) has issued a wind warning for parts of Greater Victoria, including the Southern Gulf Islands and East Vancouver Island.

The action kicks off overnight Friday as ECCC predicts gusts of up to 90 km/h in exposed coastal spots, especially near the Juan de Fuca Strait. These winds are expected to calm down by Saturday morning but may leave their mark with broken branches and potential power outages.

Friday night will bring cloudy skies and rain beginning near midnight. Winds shift from north at 20 km/h to southeast gusts up to 60 km/h — and a powerful 90 km/h around the Juan de Fuca Strait. It won’t be warm either: you can expect a low of 9°C.

On Saturday, rain wraps up in the morning, leaving clouds with a 40% chance of scattered showers. Winds from the southwest ease up through the day, gusting at 70 km/h in the morning, down to light breezes by afternoon, with a daytime high of 13°C. Saturday night will bring more showers and a low of 9°C.

Sunday’s forecast calls for more showers and a high of 12°C, and things stay breezy throughout the day and evening, making it feel a bit chillier for any costume events.

With gusty winds and a chill in the air, it might be wise to add a warm layer to your Halloween costume. You can thank Greater Victoria’s (slightly) milder fall weather for the chance to rock your spooky style without going full parka — unlike some of our friends in colder provinces.