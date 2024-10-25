6 spooky events in Victoria this Halloween weekend: October 25 to 27
Halloween weekend is here, and it’s going to be an absolute monster mash in Victoria!
It’s time to get spooky, scary, and downright ridiculous. While many events are sold out, you’re in luck — we’ve rounded up six thrilling Halloween-themed events you can still attend.
Check them out below, and have a hauntingly good time!
Atomic Vaudeville’s CRONE-O-PHOBIA
Victoria’s cult-favourite performance troupe Atomic Vaudeville presents CRONE-O-PHOBIA, a Halloween Spectravaganza, at their new venue! Join them for a wild, witchy ride exploring aging, fear, and all things spooky, featuring Victoria’s own Wyrd Sisters. Expect cats, pig’s blood, and much more in this unforgettable show.
When: Thursday, October 24 to Saturday, October 26; 7:30 pm
Where: Fellowship Hall behind First Met United, 932 Balmoral Road
Tickets: $35 online; VIP tables available for 4, 6, or 8 people
Adagore Halloween at the Artcade
Step into the bizarre world of mutant stuffies, yarn-gore, and interactive plushie-Borgs at Adagore Halloween. Featuring new mutant music machines, this unique experience is not to be missed!
When: Wednesday to Sunday, starting October 16 to November 3
Where: 706 Fort Street, Victoria
Tickets: $15; available at the door
Galey Farms’ Festival of Fear and Carnevil
When: Now until October 31; pick your date here
Where: 4150 Blenkinsop Road, Victoria
GOTH NITE: HALLOWS
Head to Victoria Event Centre for a night of macabre music from goth rock, darkwave, industrial, and more. DJs Corvix, Craig Huxtable, Molly Pocket, and Mr. Zoth will have you dancing all night long. Don’t miss the costume contest at 10 pm for a spooky prize!
When: Friday, October 25; 8 pm (Costume contest at 10 pm)
Where: Victoria Event Centre, 1415 Broad Street, Victoria
Tickets: $20 + fees; get them here
Pumpkin patch and corn maze
Pumpkin patches and corn mazes are basically synonymous with Halloween. So, embrace the spirit of autumn by exploring an enchanting corn maze or picking up the perfect pumpkin to carve into a goblin, ghoul, or something Halloween-y.
See more: 6 pumpkin patches and corn mazes in and around Victoria
Oogie Boogie Get Down
Get ready for a freak blues Monster Mash at Wheelies Motorcycles with the legendary Oogie Boogie Caravan! Join them for a wild night of music, Halloween potatoes, and good vibes with enthusiastic hosts. Wax up those dancing boots, and come rock the night away!
When: Friday, October 25; 8 pm to 2 am
Where: Wheelies Motorcycles, 2620 Rock Bay Avenue, Victoria
Tickets: $15 online or at the door; get them here