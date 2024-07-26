"Burning smell": Here's a look at Victoria’s weather this weekend

Victoria is expected to see local smoke affecting air quality throughout the weekend due to the ongoing fire in Sooke Potholes Regional Park and smoke from wildfires burning in Northern BC.

People have already begun to report a “burning smell” in the air.

The human-caused fire at Old Man Lake in Sooke has grown, as of publication, to 1.88 square kilometres since it was discovered on Monday. According to the BC Wildfire service, it is expected to continue growing throughout the weekend.

The Capital Regional District has closed Sooke Potholes Regional Park, the Galloping Goose Regional Trail in that area, and the Sea to Sea Regional Park so emergency crews can safely deal with the fire.

Air quality risk for Victoria this weekend is generally low, with minimal impact. Pregnant people, infants, people with chronic illness, the elderly, and those who have heart or lung conditions sensitive to air pollution, may be at risk, according to Environment Canada.

Other than the smoke advisory, here’s how the weekend forecast is looking.

Tonight

Other than the smoke, Victoria will see a mix of sun and clouds with light winds except for areas near the Juan de Fuca Strait, where the wind is expected to reach 40 km/h, according to Environment Canada.

The high will be 21°C, but temperatures will drop to 16°C in areas where winds blow onshore. The UV index is 7, indicating high exposure, so residents should take necessary precautions to protect themselves from the sun.

Saturday

Saturday will bring sunny weather, with local smoke continuing due to the fire. Winds will be light, with stronger gusts of 40 km/h near the Juan de Fuca Strait in the afternoon. The high will be 21°C, with cooler temperatures of 17°C in onshore wind areas. By night, cloudy periods are expected, with a low of 13°C.

Sunday

Sunday will feature a mix of sun and cloud, with a high of 20°C, dropping to 17°C in onshore wind areas. Cloudy conditions will continue into the night, with a low of 14°C.

Residents and visitors are advised to stay informed about air quality and potential fire developments.