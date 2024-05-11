How to prepare for BC's upcoming wildfire smoke season

BC’s usual wildfire season escalated to extreme conditions last year, as some fires saw a “firenado” in the interior and multiple evacuations put under order.

This year’s wildfire season looks as if it’s already off to a start, with BC Wildfire Service issuing an evacuation alert last night for residents in Fort Nelson as they looked to control a wildfire estimated at 800 hectares.

The Northern Rockies Regional Municipality has issued an Evacuation Order for #FortNelson and area, and the Fort Nelson First Nation, to protect public life and safety. Impacted residents can evacuate to the Fort St. John Reception Centre at the North Peace Arena. — BC Wildfire Service (@BCGovFireInfo) May 11, 2024

As the province gears up for “longer and more extreme” wildfires this year, the BC Centre for Disease Control has issued a guide on how best to prepare for the accompanying smoke.

Indoor precautions

First and foremost, the BC CDC recommends limiting your time outdoors during wildfire events to minimize your exposure to wildfire smoke.

They highlight the importance of keeping indoor air clean and recommend purchasing a portable air cleaner with HEPA filtration to remove smoke from the air.

They also recommend keeping a list of local areas with cooler, filtered air, such as your nearby libraries, community centres, or shopping malls.

The Government of Canada also has some additional advice for preparing for wildfire smoke. This includes having at least one functioning carbon monoxide alarm in your home and ensuring your windows and doors are properly sealed.

Outdoor precautions

The BC CDC recognized that while spending more time indoors during wildfire events is best, some occupations require residents to work outside. They recommend that in these cases, organizations should ensure that they have a smoke contingency plan in place.

The Government of Canada also recommends using a well-fitted respirator-type mask when spending time outdoors is necessary. These masks are ones that “do not allow air to pass through small openings between the mask and face, [and] can help reduce your exposure to the fine particles in smoke.”

Wildfire tools

When it comes to wildfires, keeping up to date with current situations is perhaps the most useful tool. Several tools are available to help residents monitor the air quality around them.

Some of these tools include the Air Quality Subscription Service, the Air Quality and Health Index (AQHI) map, and the FireWork Forecast.

The full list of tools can be found here.