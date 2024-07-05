6 awesome things to do this weekend in Victoria: July 5 to 7

This weekend in Victoria is bursting with live music, incredible food, and craft beer!
Experience it all at one event, or hop on your bicycle and explore everything the city has to offer.
It’s also going to be quite hot, so make sure to stay cool while checking out these six awesome events happening this weekend.
Phillips Backyarder
Half Moon Run, Orville Peck, and Noah Cyrus will head to Phillips Backyarder this weekend for a jam-packed weekend full of beer and beats.
Where: 2000 Government Street, Victoria
When: Friday, July 5 to Sunday, July 7
Tickets: $105 + fees
Victoria Pride 2024
Celebrate yourself or your queer friends with a ton of awesome events around town this next week. This weekend, expect a parade and a festival, among more events, hosted by the Victoria Pride Society.
Where: Various venues around town
When: Thursday, June 27 to Sunday, July 7
Tickets: Free! See here
Victoria Stampede at Whistle Buoy Brewing
Where: Market Square, Victoria
When: Saturday, July 6 from noon to 10 pm
Tickets: $5
Saanich Flavour Trails Festival
Pedal your bicycle and explore the heart of the Saanich community by visiting local farmers and producers. Savour fresh-cut basil, indulge in the taste of fireweed honey, enjoy a winery tour, pick your own berries, sip on cider, or sit down to a farm-fresh dinner celebrating local delicacies. Check out the map here.
Where: Various Saanich Locations
When: Saturday, July 6 and Sunday, July 7
Tickets: Free!
Saanich Strawberry Festival
The Saanich Strawberry Festival is back this weekend, marking its 57th year of tradition at Beaver Beach, Elk Lake Regional Park.
When: Sunday, July 7 from 11 am to 4 pm
Where: 5267 Patricia Bay Highway, Victoria
Cost: Free!
Gonzales Sunset Beach Party
Gonzales is going to be bustling with good vibes tomorrow, with free paddle board tours, an arts market, craft circles, Hotdog Hustlin’ and Hazels Ice Cream. Plus, you’ll be chilling on one of the best beaches in the city.
Where: Gonzales Beach
When: Saturday, July 6 from 4:30 pm to 7:30 pm
Tickets: Free!