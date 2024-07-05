6 awesome things to do this weekend in Victoria: July 5 to 7

This weekend in Victoria is bursting with live music, incredible food, and craft beer!

Experience it all at one event, or hop on your bicycle and explore everything the city has to offer.

It’s also going to be quite hot, so make sure to stay cool while checking out these six awesome events happening this weekend.

Half Moon Run, Orville Peck, and Noah Cyrus will head to Phillips Backyarder this weekend for a jam-packed weekend full of beer and beats.



Where: 2000 Government Street, Victoria

When: Friday, July 5 to Sunday, July 7

Tickets: $105 + fees

Celebrate yourself or your queer friends with a ton of awesome events around town this next week. This weekend, expect a parade and a festival, among more events, hosted by the Victoria Pride Society.

Where: Various venues around town

When: Thursday, June 27 to Sunday, July 7

Tickets: Free! See here

Victoria may be many kilometres away from the Calgary Stampede, but it looks like Whistle Buoy is making up for it. Grab your boots and head over to Market Square for live music, hot dogs, and fantastic beer from Whistle Buoy at its Big Patio Days series.

Where: Market Square, Victoria

When: Saturday, July 6 from noon to 10 pm

Tickets: $5

Pedal your bicycle and explore the heart of the Saanich community by visiting local farmers and producers. Savour fresh-cut basil, indulge in the taste of fireweed honey, enjoy a winery tour, pick your own berries, sip on cider, or sit down to a farm-fresh dinner celebrating local delicacies. Check out the map here.

Where: Various Saanich Locations

When: Saturday, July 6 and Sunday, July 7

Tickets: Free!

The Saanich Strawberry Festival is back this weekend, marking its 57th year of tradition at Beaver Beach, Elk Lake Regional Park.

When: Sunday, July 7 from 11 am to 4 pm

Where: 5267 Patricia Bay Highway, Victoria

Cost: Free!

Gonzales is going to be bustling with good vibes tomorrow, with free paddle board tours, an arts market, craft circles, Hotdog Hustlin’ and Hazels Ice Cream. Plus, you’ll be chilling on one of the best beaches in the city.

Where: Gonzales Beach

When: Saturday, July 6 from 4:30 pm to 7:30 pm

Tickets: Free!