Rainy weekend expected in Victoria as heavier rains hit parts of BC

Oct 17 2024, 11:30 pm
Victoria is set to experience a soggy weekend, with rain in the forecast and an atmospheric river headed toward the South BC Coast. While the city itself won’t bear the full brunt of the storm, expect a persistent downpour from Friday night until Sunday morning.

Warnings of an atmospheric river are in place for parts of the South Coast. Some areas, particularly the North Shore mountains, could see anywhere from 80 to 175 millimetres of rain, while southern areas of the Lower Mainland are forecasted for a more moderate 40 to 80 millimetres.

For Victoria, the rainfall might be less intense, but that doesn’t mean it’s going to be dry. Environment Canada and Climate Change predicts consistent rain with gusty southeast winds starting Friday morning and lasting through Sunday.

Rain begins Friday morning, with southeast winds gusting up to 50 km/h later in the day. The high will be around 11°C. As night falls, the rain continues, accompanied by windy conditions and a low of 10°C.

On Saturday, the rain and wind persist, with temperatures reaching a high of 13°C. The rain will remain heavy into the night, with a low of 11°C.

Sunday will bring more rain, though it may ease in the afternoon, with a high of 15°C. By Sunday night, expect cloudy periods as the rain finally lets up, and the temperature to drop to around 8°C.

It looks like a good weekend to get cozy inside, vote this Saturday, and brainstorm your Halloween costume!

