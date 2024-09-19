"Super surreal": Victoria retiree wins $1M Lotto Max prize

A Victoria woman is still processing the shock of winning a $1 million Maxmillions prize in the August 9 Lotto Max draw.

Norma Flach couldn’t wait to share the incredible news, but she made sure to prepare her husband before dropping the bombshell. The moment she broke the life-changing news to her husband is one she won’t soon forget.

“I asked him to sit down,” Flach recalled.

“He first thought I was going to share something bad, but I kept repeating, ‘It’s good news!’ When I finally told him I won, he was in disbelief — I had to repeat myself.”

The Victoria resident purchased her winning ticket at Tillicum Centre Mall on Tillicum Road. When she validated the ticket at a kiosk, she was stunned by the employee’s reaction.

“It was super surreal… I was just in shock,” she said.

As a retiree, Flach doesn’t have immediate plans for her newfound fortune, but she’s already imagining a future filled with more of her favourite hobbies.

“I love to garden and travel in my free time. Plants and plane tickets – that’s what I enjoy! This win means I can enjoy retirement and continue travelling.”

