"Laughing and crying": Victoria resident wins $1 million jackpot

A lucky Victoria resident scored a $1 million Lotto Max jackpot ticket at Save-On-Foods on Pandora Avenue. George Nagy had an unforgettable day upon discovering his win from the August 20 draw.

Rather than rushing to celebrate, Nagy tucked the winning ticket into his pocket and went home to watch a football game. It wasn’t until after the final whistle that he checked his numbers again to confirm the win.

“I was at a retailer close to my house when I scanned the ticket,” Nagy recalled. “I saw the winning amount and went home. I had to process it all. Then I went online and checked the numbers again.”

Nagy excitedly shared the news with his son and daughter-in-law.

“We had dinner together and then I called my other two sons and my brother after that. Everyone was in disbelief – there was laughing and crying!”

Nagy plans to celebrate with his family next month and has big plans: travel, home renovations, and supporting his family.

“This is going to change my life,” Nagy said. “It gives me a chance in the later years of my life to do things I was previously not able to do.”

Vancouver Island residents are getting pretty lucky this week.

Earlier this week, it was announced that a Victoria couple won a $500,000 Scratch & Win jackpot.

