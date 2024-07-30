Victoria experienced a historic spell of rainy weather yesterday.

According to Environment Canada, Victoria received 14.7 mm of rainfall on Monday, July 29, setting a new record for the date. The previous record was 4.6 mm, set in 1982. Online, people remarked how “weird” it was.

“I knew it was weird to have rain in July here,” said one commenter. “I’ve only lived here like eight years but it seems like by July all rain has usually stopped.”

The rain is a welcome relief for firefighters who have held and contained a wildfire in Sooke. The region is expected to see more rainfall over the next two days.

Rain leaves, high temperatures return

Today, the forecast calls for cloudy skies with a 60% chance of rain or drizzle, transitioning to a 40% chance of drizzle by noon. The local smoke and southeast winds at 20 km/h will contribute to a high of 17°C.

Tonight, the clouds will persist with a 30% chance of drizzle and continuing local smoke. The temperature will dip to a low of 14°C.

Tomorrow, Wednesday, July 31, will start off cloudy with a 30% chance of drizzle in the early morning. However, the skies are expected to clear by mid-morning, though local smoke will still be present. The high will reach 22°C.

Thursday, August 1, marks the beginning of a stretch of sunny weather. The day will be sunny with a high of 28°C. Throughout the weekend until Monday, temperature highs will hover around 26°C with nighttime lows of 14°C.

After the recent unusual rainfall, Victoria is set to bask in sunny weather, perfect for weekend plans. But in light of the Sooke wildfire, remember: there is a campfire ban.

To find current fire information, or report a fire, visit the BC Wildfire Service app.