Where else can you find a city that’s both a cyclist’s dream and a solo driver’s paradise? Victoria, apparently.

Greater Victoria is known for its love of two wheels and foot traffic. According to a recent StatCan report, it boasts the highest percentage of active commuters among Canada’s metro areas. Active transportation is also up 18.7%.

Nearly one in five people here opt to bike or walk to work, leaving other cities like Halifax trailing behind at 12.3%.

But there’s a twist.

Despite this enthusiasm for active transportation, Victorians also have a strong penchant for driving solo. A whopping 92.4% of drivers in the region reported commuting alone, placing Victoria just behind Edmonton, where 92.8% of drivers went solo.

In May, while the national average for solo car commuters stood at 89.5%, Victoria’s solitary drivers outpaced most of the country, making it a paradox of both progressive commuting habits and traditional car culture.