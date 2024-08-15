This Vancouver Island waterfall is the biggest in Canada

Nestled within Strathcona Provincial Park, approximately 60 km west of Port Alberni, Della Falls holds the title of the tallest waterfall in Canada, boasting an impressive vertical drop of 440 meters.

But, reaching it is no small feat.

The journey requires a multi-day hike and canoe trip — the only way to access Della Falls is across Great Central Lake, which, at 35 km long, is the second-deepest lake on Vancouver Island.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Molly (@hyperintelligentmolly)



The Della Falls Trail is best hiked between June and October, as it is usually snow-covered from late October or November until at least June, and sometimes into July.

The trail passes through rainforest, valley, and subalpine terrain, making it suitable for intermediate backpackers. Wilderness camping is permitted at designated back-country sites, and the hike typically takes three days, depending on fitness levels and route planning.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rumon Carter (@_rumon)



While Della Falls is the main attraction, the trail also features other beautiful waterfalls and, if time allows, a day trip to the stunning Love Lake is perfect for a refreshing swim and views of Mount Septimus and Mount Rosseau.

If you’re looking for a perfect place to camp, the nearby Margaret Creek offers a scenic camping or lunch spot with clear, green waters and views from the BC Parks bridge or nearby bluffs.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Reza Var-zi-deh-kar (@reza.vee)

According to the Canadian Encyclopedia, Della Falls was discovered in 1899 by Joe Drinkwater, a prospector and trapper who mined gold in the area. He named the falls after his wife, Della, and even constructed an aerial tramway to transport ore and supplies along the steep cliffs. Remnants of this tramway, along with other mining debris, can still be found today.

Drinkwater Creek, named after Drinkwater, is a constant presence on the Della Falls Trail, with hikers crossing it multiple times and hearing its flow at night.

The hiking trail begins at the western end of Great Central Lake and follows Drinkwater Creek to the base of the biggest waterfall in Canada.

So, who are you bringing?