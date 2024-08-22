This village is Vancouver Island’s top spot for mountain biking

Cumberland is a village in the Comox Valley known for its young and hip vibe. It has several great restaurants and hosts festivals. Among its many sights, one of its biggest highlights is the mountain biking trails that wind through coal mines, swimming holes, and old-growth forests. Cumberland was founded on logging and mining, with the Cumberland Forest playing a key role in those industries. The Union Colliery Mine sites are in the Community Forest, which borders Coal Creek Historic Park to the west.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cumberland Forest (@thecumberlandforest)

The forest is owned by two timber companies, but the Cumberland Community Forest society has bought 545 acres of this forest and put it under conservation covenants to protect it for the future.

It’s packed with trails perfect for hiking, biking, or just walking among the old-growth trees and lush greenery. This sprawling forest is home to all kinds of wildlife, including endangered species like red-legged frogs and wild coho salmon.

The forest is crisscrossed by numerous trails, making it a popular destination for hiking, mountain biking, and trail running. These trails vary in difficulty, offering something for everyone from casual walkers to experienced cyclists.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cumberland Forest (@thecumberlandforest)

The nearby lakes and streams are perfect for a refreshing swim, especially when the weather heats up.

One of the most beautiful spots to take a dip is the Cumberland China Bowls. These fresh-water potholes, carved by water erosion into sandstone (similar to the Sooke Potholes), are just a 30-minute walk down Davis Lake Main to Perseverance Lake.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dylan Benson (@betterwithadventure)

This unique ecosystem, located on the traditional territory of the K’ómoks Nation, was bought in stages by the Village of Cumberland using funds raised by the Cumberland Community Forest Society.

The work to protect this area is ongoing. In 2020, for example, 225 acres along Perseverance Creek were preserved thanks to a unique collaboration between conservation groups, local governments, and a private timber company.

The community forest isn’t just a great spot for outdoor fun — it’s also a place to learn. Every year, Cumberland’s Fungus Fest dives into everything from fungi and forest ecology to foraging ethics, traditional uses, functional mushrooms, climate change, decomposition, psychedelics, and even art, music, mythology, and storytelling.

Have you been?