Vancouver Island woman wins life-changing $18M lottery prize

A Vancouver Island woman was completely shocked after she won a whopping $18 million in the Lotto Max jackpot, becoming BC’s newest millionaire.

BCLC made the big introduction on Tuesday, sharing that the winner resides in Ucluelet and could not be more ecstatic about her financial future.

Sharon Fraser says she initially thought she won a free play while she was sitting down for breakfast with her husband and their son, not the massive prize.

“They made a mistake,” was her initial thought. Thankfully, she double-checked and realized she had won the $18 million.

She got 7/7 of the numbers in the February 23 draw and bought her ticket on PlayNow.com.

Those are her lucky numbers, and she’s been pretty loyal to them.

“[I’m] pretty excited,” Fraser said, adding that she and her husband are retired, and it’s a relief that they don’t have to worry. “It’s also going to provide security for my children.”

The Ucluelet resident says she plans to sail away with her winnings and has big travel plans ahead.

She says she also plans to keep playing the lottery.

What would you do with $18 million?

