There’s no need to feel crabby — Vancouver Island CrabFest is returning to Victoria this week, and there’s plenty for the whole family to enjoy.

The festivities take place at Banfield Park on Saturday, July 13, from noon to 7 pm. Admission is free, with attendees enjoying live music, kids’ activities, an educational market, and beverages for all ages.

Foodies can treat themselves to delicious BC Dungeness crab buckets stuffed

with items sourced fresh from local suppliers and the coastal waters of Southern

Vancouver Island. You can reserve your meal online.

By indulging in some of the freshest crabs around at Vancouver Island CrabFest, you’ll also be helping two vital local organizations in Victoria.

Proceeds from the event will go to support the Vic West Community Centre, which offers diverse programs and activities in the neighbourhood, and Reciprocity Trusts, which fosters relationships between home and business owners and Indigenous governments.

“We are thrilled to partner with the Vic West Community Center and Reciprocity Trusts, celebrating community spirit and cultural connections, as well as sharing our generational family legacy and tradition of an authentic summertime crab boil,” said Heather

MacLeod, organizer and fisher family.

“The vision and organizer behind this Authentic B.C Crab Boil and CrabFest is deeply rooted in the rich history of Vancouver Island fishing. This is a true ocean-to-plate experience with an aim to source from local farmers, harvesters, growers, and makers.”

There will be three Crab Boil Sessions happening throughout the day: noon to 2 pm, 2 to 4 pm, and 4 to 7 pm. Crab Bucket meals can be reserved online for $85, which includes taxes and fees.

The simmering pots of irresistible BC Dungeness crab will also include clams, mussels, corn, and potatoes, all served in overflowing personal-sized buckets.

Other summer favourites like hotdogs and ice cream will also be served to ensure your appetite is satiated.

The Vancouver Island CrabFest is a perfect summer outing. Live music from local musicians keeps the good vibes going, and there are fun activities for all ages to discover.

Poppet Creative is back again with a dedicated Kids Zone packed with activities and games to entertain the little ones.

Of course, no summer festival is complete without some refreshing drinks, which is why CrabFest will have beverage gardens set up to serve Driftwood Brewery, Vic Cider and other local faves.

When: July 13, 2024

Time: Noon to 7 pm

Where: Banfield Park — 521 Craigflower Road, Victoria

Cost: Free admission, Crab buckets are sold online and onsite while supplies last for $85, which includes taxes and fees. Reserve online