7 celebrities you may not know are from Vancouver Island

Living in Victoria is cool enough, but once you know that this place is also where celebrities were born, it’s kind of surreal. It’s wild to think that the regular streets and spots you visit were once home to people who became super famous. This connection adds an extra layer of intrigue to the place, imbuing certain spots with a sense of mythology. Plus, you may not even know some of these celebrities are from Vancouver Island.

So, here are seven of Vancouver Island’s most famous celebrities you might not know are from here.

Nelly Furtado

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nelly Furtado (@nellyfurtado)

Born and raised in Victoria, Nelly Furtado is known for her iconic 2000s hits like “Maneater,” “I’m Like a Bird,” and “Promiscuous.” She has sold over 45 million records worldwide, including 35 million albums, making her one of Canada’s most successful artists, let alone one of Victoria’s. Despite her international fame and travels, she remains deeply connected to her hometown and visits Victoria often.

Mac Demarco

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mac DeMarco (@macdememe.co)

Though he grew up in Edmonton, Alberta, DeMarco is a standout artist from Vancouver Island. Born in Duncan in 1990, this “Prince of Indie Music” has captured hearts with his indie-rock anthems “Chamber of Reflection” and “Salad Days.” Known for his unique slacker rock style and charmingly quirky persona, DeMarco has cultivated a dedicated following with his distinctive and influential sound and individuality.

Pamela Anderson

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pamela Anderson (@pamelaanderson)

Alongside Nelly Furtado, actress and model Pamela Anderson is one of Vancouver Island’s most famous celebrities. Born in 1967 in Ladysmith near Nanaimo, she became famous for her Playboy appearances and her role as CJ in Baywatch. After graduating from Highland Secondary School in Comox, she moved to Vancouver and went on to a highly publicized life in Hollywood. In 2023, she permanently relocated to her grandmother’s property in Ladysmith, with her move documented in the HGTV show Pamela’s Garden of Eden.

Steve Nash

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SLAM (@slam)

Basketball Hall of Famer and coach Steve Nash was raised in Victoria after being born in Johannesburg, South Africa. He moved to Vancouver Island at 18 months old and during his childhood, he made his mark in basketball at St. Michaels University School in Victoria. He is a two-time NBA MVP and was the first Canadian to win the award. He ranks third on the NBA’s all-time assists leaderboard with 10,335.

Dave Foster

View this post on Instagram A post shared by David Foster (@davidfoster)

David Foster is a renowned Canadian musician, record producer, composer, and arranger who has worked with artists including Whitney Houston, Celine Dion, Michael Jackson, and Chicago. He is a 16-time Grammy award winner and is often spotted on Vancouver Island. In fact, he is the chairman of the David Foster Foundation, which provides financial support for organ transplants and is based in Victoria.

Geoff and Russ Courtnall

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Courtnall Society (@courtnallsociety)

Geoff and Russ Courtnall are former professional ice hockey players from Duncan. Geoff played as a left winger for several NHL teams, including the Boston Bruins and Vancouver Canucks; and Russ played as a right winger for the Toronto Maple Leafs and Los Angeles Kings. Both brothers had distinguished careers and remain active in various ventures post-retirement, including charity work through the Courtnall Society For Mental Health, which is based in Victoria.