$8.2M Oak Bay home has batting cage, pool, and underground wine cellar

Near Cadboro Bay, Stonecrest — an award-winning, custom-designed home in Uplands (part of Oak Bay) — is a 7,000 sq ft, five-bedroom, six-bathroom home with an outdoor pool, underground wine cellar, a batting cage, and theatre.

This month, it hit the market starting at $8, 199,000.

Spanning across three lavish levels, this sprawling abode is both a comfortable home catering to any and all passions, interests, and amenities, while being a perfect place to host and entertain guests. Its design is modern, subtle, and sprawling — an homage to Frank Lloyd Wright, in some ways.

Upon entry, you’ll find a breathtaking and bright chef’s kitchen, adorned with luxurious crema marfil marble and outfitted with top-of-the-line appliances, seamlessly integrating walnut and poplar cabinetry amidst its bright open concept.

The elegant dining room is a perfect contrast to the bright kitchen with gracious rich maple hardwood floors, elaborate millwork wainscoting, coffered ceilings, and crown moldings imbuing the space with depth and character. The home theatre on the basement floor perfectly matches and mirrors those designs.

The main floor boasts a refined office space for scholarly pursuits and a cozy family room, offering a perfect balance of productivity and relaxation. Ascending to the upper level reveals four out of the five bedrooms, including a master suite featuring a generous walk-in closet, a regal ensuite, and a comforting gas fireplace.

The lower level of Stonecrest is a true haven for entertainment, featuring a wet bar, a spacious billiards area, a temperature-controlled wine cellar, a state-of-the-art media room, and a fully equipped gym.

Outside, the property unfolds into a picturesque oasis, boasting big and beautiful trees native to the Island, a pool, a jacuzzi, and a private sport court. Being in Uplands, you’re close to beautiful beaches, such as Cadboro-Gyro Beach, as well as Uplands golf course.

