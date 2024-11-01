NewsCuratedTravel

Victoria has once again captured hearts (and vacation budgets) as a dreamy go-to for travellers — this time, in record numbers.

The latest numbers from Destination Greater Victoria show just how serious this boom has been: in 2023 alone, a record 4.9 million visitors flocked to our city, spending a cool $1.9 billion.

That’s a half-billion dollar boost compared to the pre-pandemic norm, and it’s reshaping the local economy. In fact, tourism generated a whopping $3.5 billion in overall economic output this year, giving the local GDP a $2 billion bump.

Since 2018, tourism’s impact on Victoria’s economy has jumped by 52%, making it one of the region’s biggest economic engines. The ripple effect of that spending hits all levels — 2023 alone brought in $510 million in tax revenue, split across municipal, provincial, and federal coffers, plus $920 million to BC’s GDP.

Victoria also saw a record number of cruise passengers in 2023 — 702,900 passengers funnelled into James Bay, contributing $109 million to BC’s GDP, according to Destination Greater Victoria.

Victoria is hardly an under-the-radar travel spot, and it fuels a solid chunk of our economy — no surprises there. With visitor numbers and spending on the rise, it’s clear that Victoria’s charm isn’t fading anytime soon.

