Orcas spotted near Stanley Park having whale of a time (PHOTOS/VIDEOS) 

Several orcas were spotted splashing around local waters Friday and made for a spectacular sight for some lucky locals.

Frank Lin said and his colleagues were on their way to Brockton Point when they caught sight of the whales swimming out on the Burrard Inlet around 9 am.

“We watched excitedly as they swam west towards the Lions Gate Bridge, one of the males breaching occasionally,” he told Daily Hive.

“It was an exhilarating experience to see the orcas which illustrates the importance and delicate nature of the Burrard Inlet as a key wildlife habitat.”



Lin said there was word that the a pod of orcas were seen swimming the previous day east towards the Second Narrows Bridge, so “they were making their way back west [Friday] morning!”

He was able to snap several shots of the whales.

Several species of whales are occasionally spotted in Burrard Inlet and even False Creek, most likely coming in to feed.

The public is encouraged to report their sighting of whales, dolphins, porpoises, and sea turtles to the BC Cetacean Sighting Network.

Anyone on the water is also reminded to keep a safe distance from the animals. Those on a boat must slow down to 7 knots (15 km/h) within 400 metres of the whales and travel in a parallel direction.

With files from Kenneth Chan