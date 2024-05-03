You can pick up new reads for just $2 at a massive book sale in Victoria this weekend

Attention book enthusiasts: The Times Colonist book sale is happening this weekend!

It’s going to be a page-turner at the Victoria Curling Club at 1952 Caledonia Avenue this Saturday, May 4, and Sunday, May 5.

Donations have been sorted and organized. Softcover and children’s books are priced at $2, while hardcovers are $4. You can pay with debit, credit, or cash.

The doors will be open from 9 am to 7 pm on Saturday and from 9 am to 5 pm on Sunday. Expect a round-the-block line before doors open on Saturday.

For parking, there are paid options at the curling club and Save-on-Foods Memorial Centre lot.

Free parking can be found along Quadra, but be mindful of residential parking restrictions on some side streets. If you opt for public transit, the No. 6 bus route travels along Quadra, conveniently dropping you off near the entrance.

It’s been 26 years since the inaugural Times Colonist book sale, a perennial success story that has generated nearly $7 million in support of literacy initiatives on Vancouver Island.

These funds now benefit from partial matching by provincial government funds through Decoda Literacy Solutions. To date, a total of $6.7 million in grants have been distributed.