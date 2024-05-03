8 awesome things to do in Victoria this weekend: May 3 to May 5

This weekend marks Cinco de Mayo, which gives us ample reason to celebrate in style!

Despite the forecast, a lineup of concerts and events is guaranteed to help salvage this rainy Victoria weekend.

So, here are eight fantastic events you won’t want to miss!

This Australian singer-songwriter brings his eclectic blend of folk, roots, and blues to the Capital Ballroom tonight with support from Emily Brimlow.

Where: 858 Yates Street, Victoria

When: Friday, May 3; doors at 8 pm

Tickets: $20 online and at the door

This Friday, join DJs Low and Levi Hawk for an ’80s throwback dance party with Devo, Wham!, Soft Cell, A-Ha, Eurythmics, Men at Work, and, of course, David Bowie, MJ, Madonna, and Blondie.

Where: 517 Yates Street, Victoria

When: Friday, May 3, from 10 pm to 2 am

Tickets: $12 online or at the door

Check out Seattle folk singer-songwriter Damien Troy Jurado with Lilly Miller at Capital Ballroom this Saturday.

Where: 858 Yates Street, Victoria

When: Saturday, May 4; doors at 8 pm

Tickets: $24.50 online and at the door

Check out this lively, energetic Saturday night dance party with DJs Low and Alex Davies featuring classic hits and deep hip-hop cuts.

Where: 517 Yates Street, Victoria

When: Saturday, May 4, from 10 pm to 2 am

Tickets: At the door

Canadian alt-rock legend Matthew Good is on tour, and he’s bringing his band to the Capital Ballroom this Sunday night.

Where: 858 Yates Street, Victoria

When: Sunday, May 5; doors at 8 pm

Tickets: $55 online and at the door

Check out this inclusive speed dating event for the 2SLGBTQI+ and 30+ community in Victoria.

Where: 1415 Broad Street, Victoria

When: Saturday, May 5, from 1 pm to 3 pm

Tickets: $29 online and at the door

Treat that special furry friend in your life at Victoria’s Annual Pet Expo. The Pearkes Recreation Centre will be filled with awesome goodies for your pets, and educational material. Plus, there’s a wiener dog race!

Where: 3100 Tillicum Road, Victoria

When: Saturday, May 4 and Sunday, May 5, from 10 am to 5 pm

Tickets: $8 at the door and free for children under 12

It's going to be a Latin party for Cinco de Mayo with prizes, a Piñata, drink features, a Mariachi band, and Latin DJs in downtown Victoria.