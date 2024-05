8 awesome things to do in Victoria this weekend: May 3 to May 5

This weekend marks Cinco de Mayo, which gives us ample reason to celebrate in style!

Despite the forecast, a lineup of concerts and events is guaranteed to help salvage this rainy Victoria weekend.

So, here are eight fantastic events you won’t want to miss!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kim Churchill (@kimchurchill1)

This Australian singer-songwriter brings his eclectic blend of folk, roots, and blues to the Capital Ballroom tonight with support from Emily Brimlow.

Where: 858 Yates Street, Victoria

When: Friday, May 3; doors at 8 pm

Tickets: $20 online and at the door

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lucky Bar (@luckybaryyj)

This Friday, join DJs Low and Levi Hawk for an ’80s throwback dance party with Devo, Wham!, Soft Cell, A-Ha, Eurythmics, Men at Work, and, of course, David Bowie, MJ, Madonna, and Blondie.

Where: 517 Yates Street, Victoria

When: Friday, May 3, from 10 pm to 2 am

Tickets: $12 online or at the door

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Capital Ballroom (@capitalballrm)

Check out Seattle folk singer-songwriter Damien Troy Jurado with Lilly Miller at Capital Ballroom this Saturday.

Where: 858 Yates Street, Victoria

When: Saturday, May 4; doors at 8 pm

Tickets: $24.50 online and at the door

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lucky Bar (@luckybaryyj)

Check out this lively, energetic Saturday night dance party with DJs Low and Alex Davies featuring classic hits and deep hip-hop cuts.

Where: 517 Yates Street, Victoria

When: Saturday, May 4, from 10 pm to 2 am

Tickets: At the door

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Matthew Good (@matthewgood48)

Canadian alt-rock legend Matthew Good is on tour, and he’s bringing his band to the Capital Ballroom this Sunday night.

Where: 858 Yates Street, Victoria

When: Sunday, May 5; doors at 8 pm

Tickets: $55 online and at the door

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Victoria Event Centre (@victoriaeventcentre)

Check out this inclusive speed dating event for the 2SLGBTQI+ and 30+ community in Victoria.

Where: 1415 Broad Street, Victoria

When: Saturday, May 5, from 1 pm to 3 pm

Tickets: $29 online and at the door

View this post on Instagram A post shared by VICTORIA PET EXPO (@victoriapetexpo)

Treat that special furry friend in your life at Victoriaā€™s Annual Pet Expo. The Pearkes Recreation Centre will be filled with awesome goodies for your pets, and educational material. Plus, there’s a wiener dog race!

Where: 3100 Tillicum Road, Victoria

When: Saturday, May 4 and Sunday, May 5, from 10 am to 5 pm

Tickets: $8 at the door and free for children under 12

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Upstairs (@upstairs__entertainment) It’s going to be a Latin party for Cinco de Mayo with prizes, a PiƱata, drink features, a Mariachi band, and Latin DJs in downtown Victoria.