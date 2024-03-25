8 awesome things to do in Victoria this week: March 25 to 29

It was another amazing weekend in the Garden City, and it looks like it’s shaping up to be another amazing week too. Victoria events this week include dad-rap, DJs, Latin music, and adults-only open mics.

There’s a lot of variety here, so check it out!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by D12 (@d12officialpage)

Detroit hip-hop group D12, known for their collaborations with Eminem, is bringing its often humorous, lyrical stylings to Victoria this Friday.

Where: 919 Douglas Street, Victoria; starts at 9 pm

When: Friday, March 29

Tickets: $45 online

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Quadratic Sound (@quadraticsound)

Pay to play with some awesome local musicians at Quadratic Sound this Thursday. Bring an instrument or yourself and meet a community of local musicians playing dub, reggae, and roots music. Thursday’s feature performer is Ghost Walka.

Where: 655 Queens Avenue, Victoria

When: Thursday, March 28

Tickets: $5-$15 sliding scale at the door

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Smut Slam Victoria (@smutslamvictoria)

Get ready for an adults-only night of steamy tales where participants share five-minute dirty stories based on real-life experiences with prizes up for grabs.

Where: 1415 Broad Street, Victoria

When: Wednesday, March 27; doors at 7 pm, show starts at 8 pm

Tickets: Advance tickets for $18; doors for $23

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pablo Luis Cardenas Robledo (@pablo_cardenas1)

It’s the last night before Hermann’s Upstairs closes, and this will be quite the send-off. Pablo Cardenas presents an event dedicated to the history of popular Cuban music from Enrique Jorrin, Arsenio Rodrigues, Miguel Matamoros, Celina Gonzales, Celia Cruz, Benny More and many other legendary musicians. Plus, head to the venue at 7:30 pm for a salsa dance class.

Where: 753 View Street, Victoria

When: Friday, March 29; dance class at 7:30 pm, show starts at 8:30 pm

Tickets: $30 plus fees; available online

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hot Chip (@hot.chip)

British electronic music duo Hot Chip is headlining the Capital Ballroom this Thursday. Dance the night away with Vancouver’s Mr. Stee too!

Where: 858 Yates Street, Victoria

When: Thursday, March 28; starts at 9:30 pm.

Tickets: $27.50 to $32.50 (plus fees); available online

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lucky Bar (@luckybaryyj)

There is a jam-packed party with DJ Levi spinning some of the best bangers from the ’90s and early 2000s. This event always has a lineup, so make sure you get there early!

When: Mondays, doors at 9:30 pm

Where: 517 Yates Street, Victoria

Admission: $5 at the door.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 🎙 Pete’s Variety Show 🎙 (@petesvarietyshow)

Whether you’re looking to express yourself on stage or take in some local talent, Pete’s Variety Show on Monday nights is your best bet. Sign-up starts at 6 pm (it tends to fill up). From comedy and music to performance art to poetry, the night always shapes up to be something unique and fantastic. Not only that, but you can enjoy it all in one of Chinatown’s best breweries: Herald Street Brew Works.

When: Mondays; sign-up at 6 pm, show starts at 7 pm

Where: 506 Herald Street, Victoria

Admission: Free

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Prowl (@theprowlmusic)

On Mondays and Tuesdays, you can head to Darcy’s downtown for drink and food specials set to the soothing sounds of Victoria’s best acoustic acts; then, from Thursdays to Sundays, bands like The Prowl, OK Charlie, and The Pickups will power through some of your favourite hits throughout the decades.

When: Mondays to Tuesdays; Thursdays to Sundays

Where: 1127 Wharf Street, Victoria

Tickets: Free