10 awesome things to do in Victoria this week: April 22 to 26

Dad rap and acoustic acts — that’s what’s on deck for Victoria this week.

Plus, farmer’s markets, silent discos on the beach, and a whole ton of other stuff that’s really getting us into the summer groove.

Check out 10 awesome events going on this week below!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ice Cube (@icecube)

The NWA and 21 Jump Street star is playing the Save-On-Foods Memorial Centre as part of his Straight Into Canada Tour.

When: April 23, 2024; doors at 7 pm

Where: 1925 Blanshard Street, Victoria

Tickets: Various prices; purchase tickets online

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chaz Avery / Evan Patenaude (@chaz.avery)

Local Drag King Chaz Avery invites you to celebrate his 40th birthday with a variety show tribute to Phil Collins, featuring drag, burlesque, live singing, and more, all set to songs from Collins’ extensive discography.

Where: 1415 Broad Street, Victoria

When: Monday, April 22; starts at 8 pm

Tickets: $20 online

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Katie Pruitt (@katiepruittmusic)

American singer-songwriter Katie Pruitt is on tour for her album Mantra. Check out this peaceful acoustic-folk artist perfect for a Monday night.

When: Monday, April 22; doors at 7 pm

Where: 858 Yates Street, Victoria

Tickets: $13 to $25 online or at the door

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mayfair Shopping Centre (@mayfairshopping)

It’s a classic fair with all of your favourite rides, mini-donuts, and carnival games, and super close to home at the Mayfair Mall parking lot!

When: Thursday, April 25 to Sunday, April 28

Time: 3 to 10 pm on weekdays; Noon to 10 pm, Saturday; Noon to 6 pm, Sunday

Where: Blanshard and Finlayson Street parking lot

Tickets: $37 online or at the fair

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Canadian College of Performing Arts (@canadiancollegeperformingarts)

Enjoy this timeless production of Anne of Green Gables, the musical, from April 19 until April 27. It tells the story of one of Canada’s most beloved literary heroines.

Where: 3 Centennial Square, Victoria

When: Thursday, April 25; starts at 7:30 pm

Tickets: $50 for adults, $45 for seniors, and $40 for those under 30

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Esquimalt Farmers Market (@esquimaltmarket)

Crafts, food, vegetables, beer, and cider are all available at this awesome farmer’s market in the heart of Esquimalt! Check out the full list of vendors here.

When: Thursday, April 25, from 4:30 to 7:30 pm

Where: Memorial Park — 1200 Esquimalt Road

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Atomic Vaudeville (@atomicvaudeville)

Award-winning theatre group Atomic Vaudeville will lead you through the human psyche with comedy, song, and dance via characters Hope and Death.

When: Wednesday, April 24; 7:30 to 11 pm

Where: Victoria Event Centre — 1415 Broad Street, Victoria

Tickets: $30 online, grab tickets here

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Belfry Theatre (@belfrytheatre)

From a humble Alabama shop to becoming a powerhouse on Wall Street, the Lehman Trilogy is a wild ride showing until May 19!

When: Thursday, April 25; starts at 7:30 pm

Where: 1291 Gladstone Avenue, Victoria

Tickets: Pay what you can; tickets here

View this post on Instagram A post shared by State + Story (@stateandstory)

Meet creatives, designers, engineers, artists, or architects at State + Story, an initiative intended to foster a creative community of individuals.

Where: 506 Herald Street, Victoria

When: Thursday, April 25; from 5 to 7 pm

Tickets: Free

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mary Lloyd (@silentdjvictoria)

Join this ecstatic dance under the pink full moon at Willows Beach. Start the night by stating your intentions for the coming month.

Where: South end of Willows Beach — 2700 Bowker Avenue

When: Tuesday, April 23; starts at 7:45 pm

Tickets: $20 to $25; Drop-in is available, but spots should be reserved here.