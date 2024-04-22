EventsSpring

10 awesome things to do in Victoria this week: April 22 to 26

Ryan Hook
Ryan Hook
|
Apr 22 2024, 5:37 pm
10 awesome things to do in Victoria this week: April 22 to 26

Dad rap and acoustic acts — that’s what’s on deck for Victoria this week.

Plus, farmer’s markets, silent discos on the beach, and a whole ton of other stuff that’s really getting us into the summer groove.

Check out 10 awesome events going on this week below!

Ice Cube at the Save-On-Foods Memorial Centre

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ice Cube (@icecube)

The NWA and 21 Jump Street star is playing the Save-On-Foods Memorial Centre as part of his Straight Into Canada Tour.

When: April 23, 2024; doors at 7 pm
Where: 1925 Blanshard Street, Victoria
Tickets: Various prices; purchase tickets online

Phil Collins Variety Show at Victoria Event Centre

Local Drag King Chaz Avery invites you to celebrate his 40th birthday with a variety show tribute to Phil Collins, featuring drag, burlesque, live singing, and more, all set to songs from Collins’ extensive discography.

Where: 1415 Broad Street, Victoria
When: Monday, April 22; starts at 8 pm
Tickets: $20 online

Katie Pruitt at the Capital Ballroom

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Katie Pruitt (@katiepruittmusic)

American singer-songwriter Katie Pruitt is on tour for her album Mantra. Check out this peaceful acoustic-folk artist perfect for a Monday night.

When: Monday, April 22; doors at 7 pm
Where: 858 Yates Street, Victoria
Tickets: $13 to $25 online or at the door

Mayfair Mall Spring Fair

It’s a classic fair with all of your favourite rides, mini-donuts, and carnival games, and super close to home at the Mayfair Mall parking lot!

When: Thursday, April 25 to Sunday, April 28
Time: 3 to 10 pm on weekdays; Noon to 10 pm, Saturday; Noon to 6 pm, Sunday
Where: Blanshard and Finlayson Street parking lot
Tickets: $37 online or at the fair

Anne of Green Gables at McPherson Playhouse

Enjoy this timeless production of Anne of Green Gables, the musical, from April 19 until April 27. It tells the story of one of Canada’s most beloved literary heroines.

Where: 3 Centennial Square, Victoria
When: Thursday, April 25; starts at 7:30 pm
Tickets$50 for adults, $45 for seniors, and $40 for those under 30

Esquimalt Farmers’ Market

Crafts, food, vegetables, beer, and cider are all available at this awesome farmer’s market in the heart of Esquimalt! Check out the full list of vendors here.

When: Thursday, April 25, from 4:30 to 7:30 pm
Where: Memorial Park — 1200 Esquimalt Road

Atomic Vaudeville Cabaret: Hope Springs Inferno

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Atomic Vaudeville (@atomicvaudeville)

 Award-winning theatre group Atomic Vaudeville will lead you through the human psyche with comedy, song, and dance via characters Hope and Death.

When: Wednesday, April 24; 7:30 to 11 pm
Where: Victoria Event Centre — 1415 Broad Street, Victoria
Tickets: $30 online, grab tickets here

The Lehman Trilogy at the Belfry Theatre

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Belfry Theatre (@belfrytheatre)

From a humble Alabama shop to becoming a powerhouse on Wall Street, the Lehman Trilogy is a wild ride showing until May 19!

When: Thursday, April 25; starts at 7:30 pm
Where: 1291 Gladstone Avenue, Victoria
Tickets: Pay what you can; tickets here

State + Story Meet-Up at Herald Street Brew Works

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by State + Story (@stateandstory)

Meet creatives, designers, engineers, artists, or architects at State + Story, an initiative intended to foster a creative community of individuals.

Where: 506 Herald Street, Victoria
When: Thursday, April 25; from 5 to 7 pm
Tickets: Free

Silent Disco at Willows Beach

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Mary Lloyd (@silentdjvictoria)

Join this ecstatic dance under the pink full moon at Willows Beach. Start the night by stating your intentions for the coming month.

Where: South end of Willows Beach — 2700 Bowker Avenue
When: Tuesday, April 23; starts at 7:45 pm
Tickets: $20 to $25; Drop-in is available, but spots should be reserved here.

 

GET MORE VICTORIA NEWS
Want to stay in the loop with more Daily Hive content and News in your area? Check out all of our Newsletters here.
Buzz Connected Media Inc. #400 – 1008 Homer Street, Vancouver, B.C. V6B 2X1 [email protected] View Rules
Ryan HookRyan Hook
+ Listed
+ Spring

SUBSCRIBE TO THE HIVE

Get the latest news sent to your inbox and stay in the loop